IPO Outlook For The Week: Tencent Music, Mobile Homes And A Fintech Company

IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) will issue 82 million shares between $13 and $15 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Tencent subsidiary leads Chinese music streamers with apps for listening, watching performances and connecting with friends for remote karaoke.

Legacy Housing Corp (LEGH) will issue 3.5 million shares between $10.75 and $12.75 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Texas-based manufacturer sells tiny houses and mobile homes through retail sites in 12 states.

360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN) will issue 3.1 million shares between $16.50 and $18.50 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Based in Shanghai, the fintech platform links borrowers and financial institutions for transactions up to 200,000 yuan.

