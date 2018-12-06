Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Industry Experts Discuss Michigan's Role As A Fintech Hub
Hannah Genig , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2018 4:15pm   Comments
Share:
Industry Experts Discuss Michigan's Role As A Fintech Hub

As 2018 comes to a close, a group of entrepreneurs, professionals, executives and investors gathered to discuss the financial technology space.

The Detroit Fintech Association on Dec. 4 hosted a panel moderated by Katherine Rothstein of Bodman Law. The panelists included Al Pacha, chief technology officer at QCheque; Peter Adriaens, Professor of Engineering, Finance and Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan; and Kristen Sheppard, CIO Chief of Staff at TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: AMTD).

Keep Talent In Detroit

Pacha discussed the increased safety technology QCheque utilizes to combat the alarming uptick of fraudulent checks, amounting to $770 million.

"QCheque was born in Michigan. We are homegrown fintech company just trying to make paper checks more secure," Pacha said.

In regards to Detroit's up-and-coming fintech exposure, Rothstein asked the panelists what it would take for the Motor City to rise to the level of the most innovative city for financial technology. For Pacha, it's about keeping the young minds in Michigan.

“We have the best universities. So what can we do to make these young kids become college grads and not leave Michigan to go to Silicon Valley? What can we do to keep them here?”

Going Blue

Within his professorial role at the University of Michigan, Adriaens runs a center for structuring finance, in order to solve the infrastructure of finance in Detroit and beyond. The developed finance mechanisms are driven by data and utilized with fintech endeavors.

Additionally, Adriaens co-founded Equarius Risk Analytics, a fintech company that focuses on the development of water risk indexes based on waterBeta, an algorithm that quantifies risks.

“Specifically to the fintech space, the University of Michigan is leading an effort to drive a center of smart infrastructure and finance," Adriaens said.

Online Trading

With TD Ameritrade, Sheppard looks at emerging technologies and formerly worked in the advanced technology and innovations group to empower all aspects of the company.

TD Ameritrade remains one of the top online investment services, including an electronic platform that enables the purchase and sale of a myriad of financial securities. This technological exposure attracts specifically to the quickly changing culture of web-based reliance.

Related Links:

Detroit Fintech Association Hosts Networking Event: 'It's A Golden Age Of Investment And Innovation'

Hello Detroit: FinTech Consortium To Open Flagship North American Incubator

Posted-In: Al Pacha Detroit Fintech Association Equarius Risk AnalyticsFintech Entrepreneurship Movers & Shakers Startups General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMTD)

A Brokerage Trade: UBS Upgrades TD Ameritrade, Downgrades Charles Schwab
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 19, 2018
Acorns Co-Founders Discuss New Ventures At 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2018
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Tech Earnings Restore The Rally? Amazon, Google To Report
TD Ameritrade Q4 Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Ricky Williams, Terrell Owens Launch The 'Freedom Football League'