The 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit: What To Do In San Francisco

The Bay Area is a a fintech hub, and Benzinga will be there Wednesday, Nov. 14 for the 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit.

Interested in learning more about the industry and meeting leaders of the hottest fintech startups in person? Be sure to grab your tickets before they sell out.

Already have tickets? Here are some other events to check out while you’re in San Francisco.

Tuesday, Nov. 13

What to do: San Francisco Ad Publishers Monthly Meetup, 6 p.m. PT.

“SFAdPub is a monthly meetup for digital advertisers, publishers, and adtech startups looking to learn from each other and share advice/insights. Each month we'll focus on different topics such as inventory monetization, media buying, brand safety, ad server optimization, mobile, video, audience measurement, analytics and more!”

What to eat: Pizza at Tratto. This Zagat-rated spot is known for rustic Italian dishes, specialty sodas, cocktails and an atmosphere surrounded by large-scale murals.

Thursday, Nov. 15

What to do: Short Stack Talk Shootout, 7 p.m. PT.

Bay Area Software Testers facilitates meetups that include presentations by professionals in the testing field as well as special programs on the industry.

“Do you have an idea, a topic or a thought that you want to share, but you aren't sure if it will fit into an hour-long talk? Then we have the perfect solution. We are hosting a 'short talk shootout' where we want to encourage any and all who wish to speak on a topic share a 5-10-minute talk.”

What to eat: Charcuterie at Bellota. This Spanish destination serves seafood, paella and tapas, with sherry on tap.

Friday, Nov. 16

What to do: Live Sharks Tank Startup Expo, 6 p.m. PT.

The monthly event aims to create a specific ecosystem where founders are able to demo and pitch their startups. The mixer “is open to all business verticals, like software, hardware, food, clothing, textiles," and any and all apps like iOS, Droid, Windows Phone, native and web, and any product or service, according to organizers.

What to eat: Thai at Kin Khao. Recently named one of the best women-owned restaurants in San Francisco, Kin Khao is known for distinctive flavors and local ingredients.

Learn more about the 2018 Benzinga Fintech Summit here.

Related Links:

Fintech Lender Avant Courts Big Banks With Launch Of SaaS Business

LendingTree To Recognize Financial Innovation At The Benzinga Fintech Summit