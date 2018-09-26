DETROIT and SAN FRANCISCO - Benzinga, a leading financial media and events company, announced that it will team up with the nation’s leading online loan marketplace LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) to award $10,000 to the winner of an on-site fintech demo competition at the Benzinga Fintech Summit in San Francisco November 14, a leading capital markets and payments deal-making conference.

The Fintech Innovation Challenge presented by LendingTree will award $10,000 to the company whose product best demonstrates scalable, material innovation to the BZ Summit audience.

“LendingTree is a passionate supporter of a thriving and innovative fintech community,” said LendingTree CEO Doug Lebda. “We want to use our position in this sector to move the industry forward, and using capital to reward innovation is a concrete way to contribute.”

Startups will offer live pitches to a panel of judges, including Sheel Mohnot, a partner at 500Startups, Murray Indick, partner at Morrison Foerster and a veteran VC attorney and Michelle Arbov, vice president of M&A at IAC.

The Benzinga Fintech Summit is the premiere deal-making conference in the capital markets and payments spaces. Startups that need to strike deals with financial institutions have the rare opportunity to connect with dealmakers for a full day at this exclusive event.

Heads of trading and partnerships from every major brokerage, including TD Ameritrade, Fidelity and Charles Schwab will attend and offer remarks on the startups they’re looking to partner with at the event. Heads of fintech partnerships at JPMorgan Chase, BNY Mellon and other banks will also attend.

The Benzinga Fintech Summit is headlined by speakers like Andrew Kortina, the founder of Venmo and AI assistant startup Fin.

For more information on how to participate, visit the Benzinga Fintech Summit site.

Media Information:

Spencer White

spencerwhite@benzinga.com (for media email inquiries please put "MEDIA" at the beginning of the subject line)

313-636-6377

About LendingTree

LendingTree (NASDAQ: TREE) is the nation's leading online marketplace that connects consumers with the choices they need to be confident in their financial decisions. LendingTree empowers consumers to shop for financial services the same way they would shop for airline tickets or hotel stays, comparing multiple offers from a nationwide network of over 500 partners in one simple search, and can choose the option that best fits their financial needs. Services include mortgage loans, mortgage refinances, auto loans, personal loans, business loans, student refinances, credit cards and more. Through the My LendingTree platform, consumers receive free credit scores, credit monitoring and recommendations to improve credit health. My LendingTree proactively compares consumers' credit accounts against offers on our network, and notifies consumers when there is an opportunity to save money. In short, LendingTree's purpose is to help simplify financial decisions for life's meaningful moments through choice, education and support. LendingTree, LLC is a subsidiary of LendingTree, Inc. For more information, go to www.lendingtree.com, dial 800-555-TREE, like our Facebook page and/or follow us on Twitter @LendingTree.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a leading originator of actionable financial insights for traders and investors. Benzinga’s news desk is constantly breaking stories and moving billions of dollars of market capitalization through its real-time terminal, Benzinga Pro. Benzinga’s original content is syndicated to 70 partner websites, such as Yahoo! Finance MSN, CNNMoney, Fox Business, Marketwatch, and more. Benzinga is the leading provider of news to the North American brokerage community, with a client list including TD Ameritrade, LightSpeed, TradeKing, and many more. The company is headquartered in downtown Detroit and dedicated to driving Detroit’s renaissance. For more information, check out Benzinga.com, Cloud.Benzinga.com and Pro.Benzinga.com.