Pagaya, a fintech startup that uses proprietary artificial intelligence to allow institutional investors to access new asset classes like consumer credit, raised a $14-million Series B round from venture capital fund Oak HC/FT and former American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) CEO Harvey Golub.

Institutional Interest

Former executives of financial institutions supporting fintechs is nothing new, but a former charge card leader backing a startup offering access to new asset classes is a development. The Oak HC/FT partner who invested in the round, Dan Petrozzo, was also formerly global head of investment management technology at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), meaning there’s interest from institutional leaders in the AI tech Pagaya has built.

“Even today with an increase in the use of technology in underwriting, there’s a gap between institutions and good borrowers, which limits consumer access to the right capital,” Golub said in a press release. “Pagaya is closing that gap with their AI.”

What’s Next

Pagaya said it plans to use the funding to grow its team of data scientists and AI engineers, and hopes to add access to new asset classes “in the coming year.”

The Benzinga Fintech Summit is the premier gathering of West Coast fintech innovators. The second installment of the event, which takes place Nov. 14 in Sn Francisco, brings with it a special focus on a maturing fintech sector—the revolutionized lending industry. Click here to learn more!

Related Links:

Why Square Is Guggenheim's Top Fintech Pick

Detroit Fintech Association Hosts Networking Event: 'It's A Golden Age Of Investment And Innovation'