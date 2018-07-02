Michigan-based fintech lender Credibly recently announced that it is expanding its executive team with two new hires focused on developing the company’s core talent and growth assets. Distinct from other tech-focused and data-driven lending companies such as Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE), Credibly services loans to small- and medium-sized business (SMB) of up to a quarter of a million dollars.

The new members of the Credibly leadership are Margi Fox, serving as VP of people, who previously acted as VP of human resources with Hella Manufacturing; and Naren Nayak, now serving as Treasurer, and who, prior to joining Credibly, served as SVP and head of capital markets with Applied Data Finance.

In a press release announcing the hires, Credibly founder and CEO Ryan Rosett said, “[Margi’s] experience driving business strategies and developing corporate cultures will help us foster the environment we need to differentiate Credibly into the next stage of leadership in the fintech SMB industry.

Credibly CFO Michael Seneski said of the new treasurer, “Naren’s proven track record of innovation in the financial space will be an asset to Credibly. His talent, experience, and creativity make him a great addition to our leadership team.”

Founded in 2010, Credibly has provided more than $700M in loans to over 16,000 SMBs, Credibly is focused on providing quick capital with a focus on compliance and transparency. Headquartered in Troy, MI, several miles northwest of Detroit, Credibly offer clients balance sheet, syndication, and off-balance sheet funding options, while also providing its partners access to robust data sets.