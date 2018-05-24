Riskalyze Wins First-Ever LikeFolio Customer Love Award At 2018 Benzinga Fintech Awards

People seem to really like using Riskalyze.

The software platform that enables financial advisors to more accurately create portfolios based on their clients' risk profiles was named the winner of the first-ever LikeFolio Customer Love Award at the 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards.

The award was given to the fintech company with the most enthusiastic customer base on social media according to LikeFolio, a social media sentiment measurement company.

Riskalyze beat out fellow nominees Accern, Asset-Map, Finmason, InvestCloud, Orion Advisor, PeerStreet, SnapSheet, WorldFirst and Yaypay.

“We really wanted to show off the capabilities and data that we apply to public companies and we thought the Benzinga Fintech Awards gave us the perfect opportunity to do so,” said LikeFolio co-founder Andy Swan.

See Also: Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein Talks The Future Of Financial Advising

How They Did It

LikeFolio measures two metrics when evaluating a brand’s sentiment on social media: growth of brand mentions over time and the positivity or negativity of those mentions.

Nearly 95 percent of Riskalyze's Twitter mentions were positive, according to LikeFolio's data. Swan noted “anything above 80 percent in financial services is a big win, so they’re clearly knocking it out of the park.”

“This data is a blind and voluntary way for us to look at how consumers of products actually feel,” he added. “Because people are saying these things voluntarily without any impetus, we’re simply monitoring what consumers are saying. It gives a clear indication of how these companies are doing in the real world.”