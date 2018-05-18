The Complete List Of The 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners
The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more gathered on May 15 and 16 in New York City.
The Oscar-like event showcased the companies with the most impressive technology who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. Here is a complete list of categories and winners from this year's event!
Overall Winner
Most Promising Startup
Rally Rd.
Best Alternative Investments Platform
Yieldstreet
Best Analysis or Research Platform
Street Diligence
Best B2B Commerce Platform
MeaWallet
Best Biometrics Tool or Cyber Security Platform
Crypta Labs LTD
Best Customer Engagement Tool or Campaign
LiveOak Technologies
Best Digital Bank
Oxygen
Best Digital Mortgage Solution
Better Mortgage
Best Educational or Personal Finance Platform
Honeyfi
Best Financial Advisor or Wealth Management Platform
Riskalyze
Best Forex Platform
MarketFactory
Best InsurTech Solution
Snapsheet
Best Lending Platform
Kasasa
Best Procurement or Supply Chain Solution
14bis Supply Tracking
Best Proprietary Platform or API
ipushpull
Best Real Estate Platform
Roofstock
Best RegTech Solution
Thisisme
Best Robo-Advisor
Betterment
Best Trading Execution Platform or Brokerage
Trumid Financial
Best Trading Idea Platform
Capital Market Laboratories
Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution
MoneyLion
Best Use of AI or Machine Learning
AppZen
Best Use of Blockchain
BIGcontrols
Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data
M Science
Institutional Innovators
OpenFin
Investing in Millennials
Stash Invest
Leveling the Playing Field
Swell
Solving Problems Through Payments
WorldRemit
Apex Clearing Head of Retail Ronald Fiske accepts the award at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 16, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Mandar Parab.
