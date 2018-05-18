The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more gathered on May 15 and 16 in New York City.

The Oscar-like event showcased the companies with the most impressive technology who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. Here is a complete list of categories and winners from this year's event!

Overall Winner

Most Promising Startup

Rally Rd.

Best Alternative Investments Platform

Yieldstreet

Best Analysis or Research Platform

Street Diligence

Best B2B Commerce Platform

MeaWallet

Best Biometrics Tool or Cyber Security Platform

Crypta Labs LTD

Best Customer Engagement Tool or Campaign

LiveOak Technologies

Best Digital Bank

Oxygen

Best Digital Mortgage Solution

Better Mortgage

Best Educational or Personal Finance Platform

Honeyfi

Best Financial Advisor or Wealth Management Platform

Riskalyze

Best Forex Platform

MarketFactory

Best InsurTech Solution

Snapsheet

Best Lending Platform

Kasasa

Best Procurement or Supply Chain Solution

14bis Supply Tracking

Best Proprietary Platform or API

ipushpull

Best Real Estate Platform

Roofstock

Best RegTech Solution

Thisisme

Best Robo-Advisor

Betterment

Best Trading Execution Platform or Brokerage

Trumid Financial

Best Trading Idea Platform

Capital Market Laboratories

Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution

MoneyLion

Best Use of AI or Machine Learning

AppZen

Best Use of Blockchain

BIGcontrols

Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data

M Science

Institutional Innovators

OpenFin

Investing in Millennials

Stash Invest

Leveling the Playing Field

Swell

Solving Problems Through Payments

WorldRemit

Apex Clearing Head of Retail Ronald Fiske accepts the award at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 16, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Mandar Parab.