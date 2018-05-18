Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Complete List Of The 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners
Benzinga Events  
 
May 18, 2018 3:36pm   Comments
Share:
The Complete List Of The 2018 Benzinga Global Fintech Award Winners

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more gathered on May 15 and 16 in New York City.

The Oscar-like event showcased the companies with the most impressive technology who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. Here is a complete list of categories and winners from this year's event!

Overall Winner

  1. Apex Clearing
  2. Finicity
  3. Vestwell

Most Promising Startup
Rally Rd.

Best Alternative Investments Platform
Yieldstreet

Best Analysis or Research Platform
Street Diligence

Best B2B Commerce Platform
MeaWallet

Best Biometrics Tool or Cyber Security Platform
Crypta Labs LTD

Best Customer Engagement Tool or Campaign
LiveOak Technologies

Best Digital Bank
Oxygen

Best Digital Mortgage Solution
Better Mortgage

Best Educational or Personal Finance Platform
Honeyfi

Best Financial Advisor or Wealth Management Platform
Riskalyze

Best Forex Platform
MarketFactory

Best InsurTech Solution
Snapsheet

Best Lending Platform
Kasasa

Best Procurement or Supply Chain Solution
14bis Supply Tracking

Best Proprietary Platform or API
ipushpull

Best Real Estate Platform
Roofstock

Best RegTech Solution
Thisisme

Best Robo-Advisor
Betterment

Best Trading Execution Platform or Brokerage
Trumid Financial

Best Trading Idea Platform
Capital Market Laboratories

Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution
MoneyLion

Best Use of AI or Machine Learning
AppZen

Best Use of Blockchain
BIGcontrols

Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data
M Science

Institutional Innovators
OpenFin

Investing in Millennials
Stash Invest

Leveling the Playing Field
Swell

Solving Problems Through Payments
WorldRemit

See Also:

The Key To A Successful Fintech Partnership

Online Trading In 2018: Brokerage Execs Talk Mobile Apps, Cryptocurrency And Regulation

How The Largest Financial Institutions Innovate: 'How Do We Go And Disrupt Ourselves?'

Apex Clearing Head of Retail Ronald Fiske accepts the award at the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 16, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Mandar Parab.

Posted-In: Benzinga Global Fintech AwardsFintech News Events Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Credit Suisse Buying In On Marriott's Timeshare Business

4 Reasons Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On Brixmor Property