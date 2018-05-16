Can't Attend That Event? Don't Worry As You're Covered With TicketGuardian

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on TicketGuardian.

What does your company do?

TicketGuardian is an InsurTech company that offers cutting-edge technology to connect insurance carriers to attendees. We’ve developed two customer-facing insurance products, FanShield and RegShield, in order for an attendee to be given the choice to protect their investment in concert, sport, experience, or any live event.

What unique problem does it solve?

The live events industry, tickets and registrations traditionally has been non-refundable. The current industry doesn’t take into account that the unexpected can happen and because the fan experience starts the minute a ticket is purchased, we want to protect those experiences, beginning to end, because we all know life happens and at least attendees now have a choice to protect their investments in their experiences.

Providing a choice to a consumer to protect their purchase is something relatively new to this non-refundable industry and we’re powering the change with our technology and insurance partners.

Who are your customers?

We are business to business as well as business to consumer. Traditionally we work with ticketing and registrations platforms in order to deploy our integrated technology to it’s event organizers so that they can offer our technology in the checkout flow of buying a ticket or registration direct to their fans and attendees. An individual however, may simply go to protect.ticketguardian.net and purchase a direct policy for any upcoming live event.

How long have you been in business?

TicketGuardian officially launched in January of 2016. We’re a young company with aggressive growth and a lot of opportunity in front of us!

Where are you located?

Our HQ is located in beautiful Newport Beach, California but we have another office in Phoenix, AZ as well. We’re expanding our office as we’re bursting at the seams!

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Bryan Derbyshire is our founder and CEO. He came from the world of corporate banking where he demonstrated a keen understanding of risk management in merchant processing thus leading him to several roles as an executive, board member, and consultant and has structured and facilitated joint venture opportunities in both technology and the fintech industries.

Casey Callinskey is our President and he too came from the banking industry. He has served the last 15 years in senior and executive positions in community banking. Casey brings expertise in people and process management and was brought in to guide the transition from startup to growth and streamline both the process and well as organizational structure required to handle our undeniable scale.

Beau Jeppesen is our operational leader and brings his extensive experience gained by running different financial institutions at nearly every level. Beau spent the past 10+ years at one of the world’s largest financial institutions. Beau has lead his team to support our clients both at the enterprise level down through the unique challenges of SMB, along with navigating our international clients and operational roadblocks that come with operating a global company from the U.S. Additionally, Beau is also Head of Product and uses his deep-seated analytical skills to help bring the “big ideas” from the top down to practicality and priority within the development roadmap.

Who are your investors, if any?

Our current cap table includes WTI, and a few early seed investors. We’re in the final throws of our Series A round closing this summer.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?