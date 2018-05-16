Experian MicroAnalytics, A Pioneer For Financial Inclusion

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more. The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on Experian MicroAnalytics.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Experian MicroAnalytics specializes in helping people in emerging markets create financial identities using alternative data. Financial identities lead to greater access to finance and help fuel economic development, stimulate growth and improve quality of life.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are mobile network operators, financial institutions and their customers. We help mobile network operators to increase revenue and customer loyalty, by offering a sustainable way to monetize their data. We help financial institutions to safely grow their consumer lending portfolio implementing advanced credit risk management capabilities which blend traditional and alternative data. More importantly we help consumers creating financial identities, making access to finance possible.

How long have you been in business?

Experian MicroAnalytics is a business unit of Experian that was created in 2010 to solve the “thin file” problem in regions lacking consumer access to credit. We have focused since in the creation of data solutions that help people create progressively stronger financial identities. The key data source we use to create these financial identities is mobile behavioral data.

Where are you located?

Experian MicroAnalytics is part of the Experian group of companies, with offices in over 40 countries in the world.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Elio Vitucci is CEO of Experian MicroAnalytics and has worked at Experian since 1994. Under Elio’s leadership, Experian MicroAnalytics pioneered effective methods of examining mobile phone behavioral data to create predictive profiles in countries without traditional credit bureaus. Blending traditional data with alternative data, Experian MicroAnalytics creates accurate financial identities, and unlocks access to financial services to most mobile users with or without a credit bureau in their country. Experian MicroAnalytics has a truly international footprint, with solutions across Latin America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Who are your investors, if any?

Experian is listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?