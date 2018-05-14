Find Your Perfect Match With AdvisorBid's Marketplace For Financial Advisors

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on AdvisorBid

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

The marketplace has initiated tens of thousands of meaningful relationships between countless financial advisors and leading companies in financial services. Advisors are now able to easily receive offers to transition or buy/sell a book of business within the marketplace.

Who are your customers?

AdvisorBid’s vision is to become the leading content, lead generation, marketing and communications tool for everything financial services, propelling relationships and opportunities between financial advisors, wealth & asset management, broker-dealers, RIAs, wirehouses, insurance, CPAs, financing/lending, alternative investments, variable annuities, mutual funds, custodians, family offices, attorneys, hedge funds, capital markets, fintech, accredited and non-accredited investors, blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

How long have you been in business?

Since June 2015

Where are you located?

Los Angeles, CA.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Brandon Spottswood, founder and CEO:

• Recruited billions of AUM in career

• Put recruiting company on Inc. 500

• Former #1 Recruiter at NEXT Financial and Director of Business Dev at Cambridge Advisors

• B.S. Finance, George Mason University

• Knowledge in PHP, React/Redux, React Native, Ruby, SQL, Javascript, Git, and relationship architecture

Danny Hewitt, early investor:

• Amazon Best Selling Author, This is How We Hewitt

• Co-founder Liberty Tax and Jackson Hewitt

• Grew Liberty Tax from 5 to 5,000 offices nationwide

Anthony Daulerio, investor and advisor board

• 30+ years experience in financial services industry

• Former: CFO at Merrill Lynch Retirement Group; Finance Director Merrill Lynch Europe, Middle East; and CFO Merrill Lynch Institutional Services Group

• 5 Time CFO, Big 4 CPA, Ivy League MBA

Who are your investors, if any?

We’ve raised over $125k to date.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We’re releasing our new version of AdvisorBid right before or at the Benzinga event.