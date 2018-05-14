Fund Managers Find Their Edge In The Market Place With Vistalytics

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on Vistalytics

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Vistalytics provides a unique and technologically advanced software platform that revolutionizes the way active fund managers serve and empower their affluent and high net-worth investors.

Vistalytics' platform is a comprehensive, and software-as-a-service software for gaining better and deeper insights into the equity market place. With this, fund managers can use free flowing, google-like equity searches for deeper analytics, create custom portfolio models and automatically back test these models across a range of equities and industry segments, collaborate with other managers and investors. This results in quicker decision making and improved investment opportunities or outcomes for fund managers.

The unique approach behind the Vistalytics platform are a couple of things:

A google-like search interface to equity research and screening for specific/targeted scenarios

Ability to validate your ideas through back testing your investment strategies.

Our AI engine plays a critical role in making company and industry data searchable and in finding optimal returns for your strategies.

Who are your customers?

We target equity-focused fund managers looking to find investment opportunities with better than average returns with lower risk across a variety of industry segments of their choice.

How long have you been in business?

2 years

Where are you located?

We are located in the Silicon Valley. Our address is 4699, Old Ironsides Drive, Santa Clara, CA

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Satish Appalakutty, President and CEO, is a serial entrepreneur who has a seasoned experience in running and providing corporate strategy and direction to Vistalytics. Prior to Vistalytics Inc., Satish founded NeoClarus Inc., a leading provider of Compliance software, a Co-Founder at Encover a service-sales provider, and was a part of the initial team at eHealthInsurance.com, Decide.com, and KivaSoft and has implemented E*TRADE platform while at KivaSoft.

Who are your investors, if any?

Vistalytics is funded by successful entrepreneurs.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Vistalytics is developing a deep-learning software platform that will empower the classic alpha-focused active investor. At Vistalytics, we are focused on gaining an edge through scalable equity & industry research. With a seamless equity research into industry topics and issues combined with the ability to back test scenarios and models, active managers can achieve faster insights and improved investment outcomes using Vistalytics software platform.