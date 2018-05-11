Here Are The Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists For The Best Under-Banked Or Emerging Market Solution
The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.
The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.
To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.
The finalists for the Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution category are:
Airfox
CEO: Victor Santos
Description: Airfox provides the unbanked and underserved in emerging markets with access to financial services and capital.
Braviant Holdings
CEO: Stephanie Klein
Description: Braviant Holdings is a Chicago-based fintech company that uses advanced analytics and proprietary technology to develop faster, smarter credit solutions.
CreditStacks
CEO: Elnor Rozenrot
Description: CreditStacks is a credit card company issuing American credit cards to high earning relocators without a credit history.
Elevate Credit
CEO: Ken Rees
Description: Elevate (NYSE:ELVT) is a leading provider of responsible credit products to those who are often overlooked, high-risk, and non-prime consumers - a group Elevate calls the "New Middle Class."
Experian MicroAnalytics
CEO: Elio Vitucci
Description: Experian MicroAnalytics specializes in helping people in emerging markets create financial identities using alternative data.
Finn.ai
CEO: Jake Tyler
Description: Finn.ai is an award-winning, AI-powered virtual assistant built for banking and personal finance.
Humaniq
CEO: Alex Fork
Description: Humaniq is a new generation financial services with its own cryptocurrency, which is aimed at eradicating poverty among millions of people living in the emerging economies.
ID Finance
CEO: Boris Batine
Description: Founded in 2012 and now headquartered in Barcelona, ID Finance is one of the fastest growing online lending companies globally focused on emerging markets. It has operations in seven countries (Russia, Spain, Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico) and has been recognized as a unicorn of tomorrow by London investment bank, GP Bullhound.
LenddoEFL
CEO: Richard Eldridge
Description: LenddoEFL's mission is to provide 1 billion people access to powerful financial products at a lower cost, faster and more conveniently.
MoneyLion
CEO: Diwakar Choubey
Description: MoneyLion is a leading mobile finance platform that empowers consumers to take control of their financial lives through better products for borrowing, saving and investing.
Oakam
CEO: Frederic Nze
Description: Oakam is a UK-based digital micro-lender that provides straightforward, simple credit products to consumers who find it difficult to borrow from banks due to poor or no credit history.
Self Lender, Inc.
CEO: James Garvey
Description: Self Lender helps you start your financial journey
Teller
CEO: Akshay Krisnaiah
Description: Teller's financial services help freelancers combat income volatility.
Posted-In: Benzinga Global Fintech AwardsFintech
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.