Here Are The Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists For The Best Under-Banked Or Emerging Market Solution

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Under-banked or Emerging Market Solution category are:

Airfox

CEO: Victor Santos

Description : Airfox provides the unbanked and underserved in emerging markets with access to financial services and capital.

Braviant Holdings

CEO: Stephanie Klein

Description : Braviant Holdings is a Chicago-based fintech company that uses advanced analytics and proprietary technology to develop faster, smarter credit solutions.

CreditStacks

CEO: Elnor Rozenrot

Description : CreditStacks is a credit card company issuing American credit cards to high earning relocators without a credit history.

Elevate Credit

CEO: Ken Rees

Description: Elevate (NYSE:ELVT) is a leading provider of responsible credit products to those who are often overlooked, high-risk, and non-prime consumers - a group Elevate calls the "New Middle Class."

Experian MicroAnalytics

CEO: Elio Vitucci

Description : Experian MicroAnalytics specializes in helping people in emerging markets create financial identities using alternative data.

Finn.ai

CEO: Jake Tyler

Description : Finn.ai is an award-winning, AI-powered virtual assistant built for banking and personal finance.

Humaniq

CEO: Alex Fork

Description : Humaniq is a new generation financial services with its own cryptocurrency, which is aimed at eradicating poverty among millions of people living in the emerging economies.

ID Finance

CEO: Boris Batine

Description : Founded in 2012 and now headquartered in Barcelona, ID Finance is one of the fastest growing online lending companies globally focused on emerging markets. It has operations in seven countries (Russia, Spain, Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Brazil and Mexico) and has been recognized as a unicorn of tomorrow by London investment bank, GP Bullhound.

LenddoEFL

CEO: Richard Eldridge

Description : LenddoEFL's mission is to provide 1 billion people access to powerful financial products at a lower cost, faster and more conveniently.

MoneyLion

CEO: Diwakar Choubey

Description : MoneyLion is a leading mobile finance platform that empowers consumers to take control of their financial lives through better products for borrowing, saving and investing.

Oakam

CEO: Frederic Nze

Description : Oakam is a UK-based digital micro-lender that provides straightforward, simple credit products to consumers who find it difficult to borrow from banks due to poor or no credit history.

Self Lender, Inc.

CEO: James Garvey

Description : Self Lender helps you start your financial journey