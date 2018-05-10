One Inc Is Changing The Digital Payments Space For Insurers

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on One Inc

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

One Inc provides insurance companies a digital payments platform designed to maximize retention of the new generation of policyholders—while reducing security risks and minimizing payment processing costs. One Inc manages more than $2.5 billion a year in payments for customers.

Who are your customers?

We have over 80 customers including carriers and MGAs across a spectrum based on DWP volume and lines of business, with many focused on auto.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2006.

Where are you located?

Folsom, CA.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Chris Ewing, CEO and co-founder, founded One Inc with a goal of helping other insurance companies grow their business by transforming the way they interact with their customers. Read Chris' full profile here.

Tim Tyannikov, COO and co-founder, has decades of experience in software engineering and is a veteran of the insurance industry. Immediately prior to co-founding One Inc, Tim was an architect at Active Networks where he built multiple enterprise-level systems for online registration for recreation management, facility management and reservations, health club membership management, and a multi-language IVR solution. Read Tim's full profile here

Who are your investors, if any?

Camp One Ventures, AGI Partners, American Family Ventures, AXA Strategic Ventures, Centana Growth Partners, H&Q Asia Pacific, and MassMutual Financial Group.