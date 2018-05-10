Here Are The InsurTech Innovators Competing At the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best InsurTech Solution category are:

Aclaimant

CEO: David Wald

Description : Aclaimant is an enterprise incident management system designed to save you time and money on workplace incidents and insurance.

allai

Description : allai is a Canadian startup readying to launch AI built for Canadian Insurance with a mission to provide AI to help Canadian insurers demystify and simplify Insurance.

Coverhero

Description : Coverhero is an insurtech company that provides innovative white-label solutions for a variety of clients across diverse sectors.

Exdion Solutions

Description : Exdion.POD is a smart technology solution to address Insurance industry challenges associated with policy checking. By leveraging Cognitive Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Exdion.POD takes only a few seconds to run through a policy document. On an average, a CSR usually takes 40 minutes to many hours. The need for dedicated resources to manage policy checking is completely eliminated enabling CSR and Client Managers to focus on client critical functions. Exdion.POD systematically eliminates E&O exposure, while efficiently cloning the manual process by examining far more potential E&O risk areas than what is managed by most Brokers today. Exdion.POD is a cloud-based offering on a pay-per-use model; it doesn't require any upfront investment from brokers and agencies.

Hellas Direct

Description : Hellas Direct is a digital-first, full-stack insurance company, empowered by cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence.

Insurify

Description: Most comprehensive car insurance platform (most carriers), largest distribution network (950 independent agents), first chatbot for car insurance comparison, patent-pending technology, messaging interface powered by NLP / machine learning, intelligent recommendation engine.

Life.io

Description : Life.io is a digital consumer engagement platform for life insurers that bridge the relationship between life insurance carriers and their clients. We do two things: 1) Help policyholders achieve their¬†life goals in the area of physical, emotional, and financial health. 2) Help insurers engage their policyholders, provide actionable insights, create brand loyalty, streamline underwriting, build social network for new sales.

Lumity, Inc.

Description : Lumity simplifies the pain of company health plan decisions with data-driven recommendations that drive cost savings and improve outcomes.

Matic

Description : Matic is a technology-driven insurance agency focused on helping lenders and loan officers better integrate homeowner’s insurance into the lending process. By using loan application information and first-of-its-kind technology, Matic provides homebuyers multiple policy options within seconds, helping loan officers close their loans faster. Today's borrowers expect a digital home-buying experience, and Matic gives them the digital insurance experience to match.

Ticketguardian

Description : A ticketing insurance space that offers attendee protection services.

Snapsheet

Description : Snapsheet is the pioneering provider of virtual claims technology and services to auto insurance carriers that guides their customers step-by-step through the entire claims process.