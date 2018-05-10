B2B Commerce Is Evolving With These Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best B2B Commerce Platform category are:

DebtBench Fintech

CEO: YF Markovich and Alexander Kalin

Description : DebtBench provides a platform of loans across the U.S banking sector allowing borrowers to compare the cheapest business financing.