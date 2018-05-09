Here Are The Finalists For Best Proprietary Platform Or API At The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Proprietary Platform or API category are:

ipushpull

CEO: Matthew Cheung

Description : ipushpull is a data sharing and collaboration platform.

Singular Banking

CEO: Cristian Melendez

Description : Singular Banking makes digital banking a reality.

Everysk Technologies

CEO: Allan Brik

Description : Everysk Technologies provide smart portfolios for professional investors.

Instantor

CEO: Simon Edstrom

Description : Instantor provides innovative online identification and financial data reports based on real-time technology, providing insight to customer’s financial situation (i.e. salary level, spending habits, payday loans, other credits and gambling etc.) over the last 12 months.

FinMason

CEO: Kendrick Wakeman

Description : Launched in April 2017, FinRiverTM offers robust risk analytics, investment analytics and proprietary data sets to financial technology platforms via lightning-fast APIs. FinRiver is powered by FinMason’s proprietary technology, the Algonath: the largest, most scalable independent investment analytics platform in the world.

VSoft Corporation

CEO: Murthy Veeraghanta

Description : For more than 20 years, VSoft has offered platform-based services for the banking and financial services industry. Arya, VSoft’s premier product, which was launched earlier this year, is an intelligent, open architecture digital services platform for both personal and business account holders.

Difitek

CEO: Markus Lampinen

Description : Difitek provides a Platform as a Service (PaaS) for building new finance products and applications. Customers can access dozens of online services through a single API, and connect them together using our Intelligent Connectivity Layer to create smart, automated workflows to manage: user onboarding, KYC and AML, deal origination, screening and approval payments, e-wallets and escrow, accounts investments and deal rooms, closing and settling offerings, secondary markets, repayment schedules.

TransFICC

CEO: Steve Toland

Description : TransFICC focuses on low latency connectivity for banks and asset managers trading in Fixed Income and Derivatives markets.

Redtail Technology

CEO: Brian McLaughlin

Description : Redtail Technology is the leader in Web-Based Client Relationship Management solutions for the financial adviser. Redtail is bringing next-generation technology to the financial adviser to help them better manage their client base so that they have more time, earn more money and have more fun!

AlphaPoint

CEO: Salil Donde

Description : AlphaPoint is a technology company helping capital markets firms make illiquid assets liquid. It provides institutions enterprise-grade blockchain networks allowing customers to digitize assets, launch markets, and manage assets.

Apex Clearing

CEO: William Capuzzi

Description : Apex Clearing prides itself on innovative thinking and is focused on empowering the digital revolution in the financial services space. The company’s API ecosystem has been the launch pad for the first wave of digital wealth disruptors.

YapStone

CEO: Tom Villante

Description : YapStone is a global provider of online and mobile payment solutions for global marketplaces and large vertical markets.

Finicity

CEO: Steve Smith

Description : Finicity is a leading financial data aggregation and insight provider. It has developed over 16,000 financial institution integrations, giving us a leadership position in financial account coverage.

Modo

CEO: Patrick Nangle

Description : Modo securely and fairly conducts the exchange of payment event data on behalf of banks, payments networks and providers navigating the fintech frontier. Payment events are everything before, during, or after a transaction.

SDK.finance

CEO: Pavlo Sidelov

Description : SDK.finance is the Core Payment and Loyalty Platform wrapped into 280+ API.