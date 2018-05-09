The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Are Changing Blockchain Utility

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Use of Blockchain category are:

BIGcontrols

CEO: Matthew Cheung

Description : BIGcontrols is a permissioned blockchain platform providing complete transparency & seamless compliance for the tax credit & incentive obligations between corporations & government agencies.

Bitfury

CEO: Cristian Melendez

Description : The Bitfury Group’s pilot in the Republic of Georgia has resulted in the Republic of Georgia being the first government to secure land titles on the Bitcoin Blockchain. In April 2016, The Bitfury Group announced that it signed an agreement with NAPR to pilot the first blockchain land-titling registry in the Republic of Georgia.

BlockEx Ltd

CEO: Allan Brik

Description : BlockEx is young and enthusiastic company, working on utilizing use cases of blockchain technology in Financial and Capital Markets sphere.

BTL Group Ltd.

CEO: Simon Edstrom

Description : Operating globally, BTL has created an enterprise-grade private blockchain development platform called Interbit. Together with a growing list of global partners, BTL, via its Interbit platform offers blockchain solutions to businesses across multiple industries.

Hive Project

CEO: Kendrick Wakeman

Description : Hive Project is a blockchain-based platform that provides SMEs with fast and low-cost liquidity.

Omega Grid

CEO: Murthy Veeraghanta

Description : Omega Grid is a peer-to-peer blockchain energy platform for utilities.