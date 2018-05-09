The Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for Finding Alpha Through Alternative Data category are:

Quandl

CEO: Tammer Kamel

Description : Quandl is the premier source for open, commercial and alternative data, serving investment professionals.

M Science

CEO: Michael Marrale

Description : M Science delivers invaluable insights and analytics to the world’s largest and most sophisticated asset managers and operating companies by combining unique alternative data, data science, technology and domain expertise.

Dataminr

CEO: Ted Bailey

Description : Dataminr's powerful algorithms instantly transform all 500 million publicly available Tweets published each day into valuable alerts that proactively notify clients of critical events faster than traditional sources.

Essentia Analytics

CEO: Clare Flynn

Description : Essentia Analytics is a behavioral analytics service proven to help professional asset managers make measurably better investment decisions.

RavenPack

CEO: Armando Gonzalez

Description : RavenPack is the leading big data analytics provider for financial services. Financial professionals rely on RavenPack for its speed and accuracy in analyzing large amounts of unstructured textual content.

ExtractAlpha

CEO: Vinesh Jha

Description : ExtractAlpha focuses on providing unique, actionable, and vetted alternative data for institutional investors.

Crux Informatics

CEO: Philip Brittan

Description : Crux solves the pain of acquiring usable data faster by helping firms find, explore and transform data with ease.

Croudify

CEO: Abhishek Agarwal

Description : Croudify uses Machine Learning and AI to provide intelligence to Online Lending Investments.