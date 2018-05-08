The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Biometrics Tool or Cyber Security Platform category are:

Crypta Labs LTD.

CEO: Joe Luong

Description : Crypta Labs is a cybersecurity startup developing quantum based encryption products and technologies. Its vision is to deliver military grade encryption for critical devices and communication.

BIOWATCH SA

CEO: Matthias Vanoni

Description : Biowatch SA provides a wearable to replace passwords and credit cards secured by wrist vein pattern recognition for seamless authentication.

ProxToMe

CEO: Carlo Capello

Description : ProxToMe provides a platform technology for proximity-based mobile access to any smart device that would normally require physical interaction.

Yoti

CEO: Robin Tombs

Description : Yoti is your digital identity app -- the easiest, most secure way to prove your identity online and in person.