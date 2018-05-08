Here Are The Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists For The Best Biometrics Tool Or Cyber Security Platform
The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.
The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.
To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.
The finalists for the Best Biometrics Tool or Cyber Security Platform category are:
Crypta Labs LTD.
CEO: Joe Luong
Description: Crypta Labs is a cybersecurity startup developing quantum based encryption products and technologies. Its vision is to deliver military grade encryption for critical devices and communication.
BIOWATCH SA
CEO: Matthias Vanoni
Description: Biowatch SA provides a wearable to replace passwords and credit cards secured by wrist vein pattern recognition for seamless authentication.
ProxToMe
CEO: Carlo Capello
Description: ProxToMe provides a platform technology for proximity-based mobile access to any smart device that would normally require physical interaction.
Yoti
CEO: Robin Tombs
Description: Yoti is your digital identity app -- the easiest, most secure way to prove your identity online and in person.
Emailage
CEO: Rei Carvalho
Description: Emailage is a global leader in online fraud prevention. By using the email address as the core to our email risk assessment, we are able to help customers reduce fraud in card not present transactions, account opening, account maintenance and listing abuse.
