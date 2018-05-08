The Future Of RegTech Lies In The Hands Of These Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best RegTech Solution category are:

8OF9

CEO: Mary Kopczynski

Description : 8of9 is a next-gen regtech company that translates complex financial regulation into simple solutions.

iComply Investor Services Inc.

CEO: Matthew Unger

Description : iComplyICO is a regtech platform that automates legal processes in order to legitimize ICO securities.

Thisisme

CEO: Mark Chirnside

Description : Thisisme aims to be the world’s most trusted, most used, advanced self-sovereign identity platform, that prioritizes privacy protection through proprietary distribution technology.

ComplySci

CEO: Jean-Marc Levy

Description : ComplySci is an award-winning provider of innovative compliance and risk management technology solutions to proactively identify people risks and manage complex regulatory and compliance challenges.

BigID

CEO: Dimitri Sirota

Description : BigID transforms how enterprises protect and manage the privacy of personal data. Organizations are facing record breaches of personally identifiable information (PII), and proliferating global privacy regulations like GDPR mean enterprises could face fines reaching 4 percent of annual revenue.

Vena Solutions

CEO: Don Mal

Description : Vena provides powerful but intuitive cloud software for financial services firms to prepare CCAR, DFAST, SEC and other regulatory reports they trust ahead of schedule. With Excel as its end-user interface, Vena is the easiest way to make regulatory reporting faster, more controlled and efficient, with guaranteed data accuracy and integrity.

PerformLine

CEO: Alex Baydin

Description : PerformLine is the leading regtech company delivering automated compliance solutions for enterprises looking to mitigate regulatory risk and ensure brand safety. PerformLine provides its clients with significant time and costs savings by automating compliance activities across channels and departments.

Trunomi

CEO: Stuart Lacey

Description : Trunomi unlocks the power of customer data using consent and data rights. It provides customer consent and data rights management technology which enables businesses to request, receive and capture customer consent to the use of their personal data.

Qumram

CEO: Patrick Barnert

Description : Qumram specializes in compliant recording and replay of all digital interactions.

Trulioo

CEO: Stephen Ufford

Description : Trulioo is the leading global identity verification provider, combining next-generation technologies to provide a framework of trust and safety online for over 500 clients worldwide. Through a single API, Trulioo powers compliance and fraud prevention systems with instant access to reliable data and AI technology from traditional and alternative sources to verify over 4.5 billion people and 250 million businesses in over 80 countries.

Thesys Technologies

CEO: Mike Beller

Description : Thesys Technologies’ mission is to improve markets through technology. It vision of Market Structure Technology focuses on solving regulatory tech problems and fragmentation with advanced technology solutions combined with its deep expertise in capital markets.

Sum&Substance

CEO: Peter Sever

Description : Sum&Substance is an independent developer of solutions for remote identification and verification of customers, partners and employees.

SmartRIA Ventures, Inc.

CEO: Mac Bartine

Description : SmartRIA Ventures is a regtech SaaS startup simplifying compliance for investment advisors.

ClauseMatch

CEO: Evgeny Likhoded

Description : ClauseMatch is fintech company that provides SaaS platform for smart document management to banks and enterprise

Onfido

CEO: Husayn Kassai

Description : Onfido builds trust in an online world by helping businesses digitally verify people’s identities. Using machine learning technology, Onfido validates a user’s identity document and compares it with their facial biometrics.

Pole Star Global

CEO: Andrew Peters

Description : Pole Star Global ships regtech systems that streamline and automate sanctions compliance for banks and trading companies with regulatory exposures to maritime transportation.

AQ Metrics

CEO: Geraldine Gibson

Description : AQMetrics provides automated risk monitoring and regulatory reporting in a single cloud based platform. Simply put, risk insights and compliance automation.

AML360

CEO: Kerry Grass

Description : AML360 automates the anti-money laundering compliance requirements through a single dashboard. The embedded risk analysis feature enables businesses to meet their compliance obligations easily and effectively.

Koger Inc.

CEO: Ivan Zapryanov

Description : Koger is a leading provider of fund administration and compliance software solutions. The company’s KURE regtech solution provides a comprehensive financial crime prevention tool, covering all stages of the customer life cycle.

Checkbox

CEO: Evan Wong

Description : Checkbox is a platform that enables the digital transformation of regulation and compliance processes into business applications in the cloud. Subject-matter experts use our drag and drop interface to build digital solutions without writing a single line of code.

Clarus Risk

CEO: Amir Khwaja

Description : Clarus Risk is a niche fintech provider of high quality, customisable risk solutions addressing regulatory and transparency concerns.

Feedstock Ltd.

CEO: Eric Friedman

Description : Feedstock is a more than a fully-automated MiFID II research unbundling solution for the buy-side.

Neuroprofiler

CEO: Tiphaine Saltini

Description : Neuroprofiler helps financial institutions better assess the risk profile of their retails clients for regulatory and business purpose. Its online investment games also offer a user-friendly experience for retail clients.

Beam

CEO: Ben Duranske

Description : Beam provides innovative compliance for the future of finance.

FixNix Inc.

CEO: Shanmugavel Sankaran

Description : Fixnix is a developer of compliance and analytics software for large corporations.

Capnovum

CEO: Niclas Nilsson

Description : Capnovum’s cognitive compliance management platform provides an up-to-date repository of regulations, obligations and regulatory news; that lets financial institutions manage compliance and resource utilisation across jurisdictions.

FutureVault

CEO: John D. Orr

Description : FutureVault, a secure digital safety deposit box that is delivered by partner organizations to their customers allowing them to digitally deposit, store, collaborate and manage important financial, legal and personal documents.

CaseWare RCM

CEO: Andrew Simpson

Description : CaseWare RCM offers a scalable regulatory compliance and fraud detection technology platform that is proven to make anti-money laundering (AML) management easy.

Jumio

CEO: Stephen Stuut

Description : Jumio is the leader in AI-powered trusted identity as a service, completing more than 300,000 ID verifications daily. Whether in front of a webcam or a smartphone, Jumio can quickly verify the authenticity of an ID, a document, or your user’s real-world identity in seconds to help customers optimize conversions, deter fraud, and meet compliance mandates.