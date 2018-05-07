Capital.com Helps You Trade Better With Tailored Educational Material And Financial Analysis

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase the companies with the most impressive technology, who are paving the future in financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies who have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards. In this feature we focus in on Capital.com

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Capital.com is a smart trading platform that gives access to major financial markets and allows users to trade prices on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and Forex. The platform is available from a web browser and on mobile devices.

Our unique SmartFeed feature helps investors avoid common biases along their trading journey. The functionality analyzes users’ in-app behaviour and offers each user AI-tailored content. By alerting clients to their biases and providing content the platform helps them improve their trading skills to become more effective traders.

Who are your customers?

Capital.com caters to a range of traders from institutional clients to retail traders. The flexibility of the platform allows both beginner traders and those more experience to trade with ease. The platform offers a variety of leverage levels, permitting traders to trade based on their risk appetite and experience level.

How long have you been in business?

The company was founded in 2016 as part of a $25 million investment. Since then the company has continued to expand, Capital.com now boasts over 300,000 clients, 53 operational countries and over 1,000 markets offered.

Where are you located?

London, UK

Limassol, Cyprus

Gibraltar, Gibraltar

Minsk, Belarus (development hub)

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Ivan Gowan – CEO

Capital.com’s CEO is the driving force behind the company’s vision. Former IG Chief Digital Experience Officer, Ivan helped develop IG from a predominantly phone-based company into the market leader in CFDs it is known as today. During his time there, the company’s market cap rose from £255 million to £3 billion. And at Capital.com, he plans to repeat his success.

Anastasia Akula – COO

Anastasia Akula is Capital.com’s Chief Operating Officer. Before joining the company she worked at exp(capital) as a key account manager and has a number of years experience in IT projects and Sales, including at such companies a Viaden and Itransition Group.

Vassos Kyprianou – CFO

Vassos Kyprianou is Capital.com’s Chief Financial Officer. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is also a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants Cyprus as well as a member of the Legal and Regulatory Committee of the Cyprus Investment Funds Association (“CIFA”). Before joining Capital.com, he amounted over 20 years’ professional experience in the global finance and securities markets.

Who are your investors, if any?

Capital.com began as the first venture partnership of VP Capital , managed by prominent businessman Viktor Prokopenya , and Larnabel Ventures, run by the Gutseriev family.

In 2016, the company received $25 million in investments from the joint funds, as part of their focus on the technology sector. Speaking on the investment, Viktor Prokopenya said, "The fintech industry is evolving at a rapid and exciting pace, and there is significant opportunity for start-ups to leverage technology in ground-breaking, disruptive ways and make a long-term, positive impact on society at large. By harnessing the power of AI, particularly through its advanced 'Smart Feed' function, Capital.com seeks to educate and inform users and promote a thoughtful, intelligent, and sophisticated approach to trading, while helping to expand market access."

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Capital.com is on a mission to change the world of finance, making it more accessible, engaging and useful.

Capital.com is always planning ahead, seeking to get the edge on finance. The company is expanding to new countries, working with regulators to be licensed in key worldwide markets. Alongside its geo extensions, Capital.com is working on the uses of blockchain technology in trading. With key projects set to be rolled out in the coming years, Capital.com is one to watch.