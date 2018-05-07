These Benzinga Global Fintech Award Finalists Provide Dominant Trading Execution Platforms

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Trading Execution Platform or Brokerage category are:

Capital.Com

CEO: Ivan Gowan

Description : Capital.com is a smart trading platform that gives access to major financial markets and allows users to trade prices on shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies and Forex.

Clearpool Group

CEO: Brian Schaeffer

Description : Launched in 2014 and based in New York, Clearpool Group, Inc. is an electronic trading software provider and independent agency broker-dealer.

Entrex

CEO: Stephen H. Watkins

Description : Entrex was founded as an Entrepreneurial Exchange, or a capital market system for entrepreneurial companies. Today it serves this sector through a patented and tradable revenue enhanced debt security called a TIGRcub or Top-Line Income Generation Rights Certificate.

Envision Financial Systems

CEO: Satnam Gambhir

Description : Envision Financial Systems and U.S. Bancorp Fund Services have collaborated to bring financial intermediaries a new approach to managing mutual-fund-only investor accounts.

Jellifin

CEO: Andre Norman

Description : Jellifin focuses on commission-free stock and options trading.