Learn The Fundamentals About How Gradement's Analysis Platform Earned It A Fintech Award Nomination

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards is a yearly, two-day, Oscar-caliber ceremony showcasing and celebrating the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more. To top it off, 2018's event will be emcee'd by CNBC contributor and Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO "Downtown" Josh Brown.

In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies that have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards.

In this feature we focus in on Gradement.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Our company, Gradement, helps the fundamental retail investor by systematizing the fundamental analysis of public companies.

We reduce all the complexities of accounting, and all the information 'noise' that today floods investors, to a series of normalized and easy to use ratings covering 21 important aspects of every company financials. Among these 21 ratings, there are three fundamental aspects of investing to be analyzed for each company: its profitability, solvency and price level.

Also, using GAAP/IFRS statements as a starting point, we generate four new types of financial statements specially oriented to make investment decisions.

Who are your customers?

Among the many different types of investing philosophies and investors, our financial data is specially oriented towards retail fundamental and value investors.

How long have you been in business?

Although the software design and development time has expanded during a period of several years, our company is very young. It just has been incorporated this January 2018.

Where are you located?

The company has been incorporated in Estonia, one of the most startup-friendly countries in the EU.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

The company founder has a background in IT engineering, and finance/investing. This project was born initially as a personal accounting analysis tool for investing in public companies. Over the years the software and database design evolved and grew to such a level that it became interesting to be able to make it accessible to the general public.

Who are your investors, if any?

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We plan to grow organically at least for a year. Beyond that, we'll begin analyzing the possibility to access VC capital financing.

