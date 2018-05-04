The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who is competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Procurement or Supply Chain Solution category are:

14bis Supply Tracking

CEO: Eleanor Mitch

Description : 14bis Supply Tracking ensures interconnectivity of databases using blockchain to track assets.

Yapta

CEO: James Filsinger

Description : Yapta dynamically tracks prices on all your company’s booked airline tickets and hotel rooms, sending instant savings alerts when prices drop.

Candex, Inc.

CEO: Jeremy Lappin

Description : Candex Ltd. provides recruitment solutions. It enables employers to manage their recruitment supply chain for permanent positions across the globe.

Accrualify, Inc.

CEO: Benjamin Portusach Jr.

Description : Accrualify is a cloud-based procure-to-pay spend management platform that simplifies processing of purchase orders, invoices, accruals, vendor management and payments.