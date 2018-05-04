These Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalists Are Revolutionizing AI And Machine Learning

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advances in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JPMorgan, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, Zelle and so many more attending the Oscars of Fintech.

The BZ Awards, which take place May 15 and 16 in New York City, are half party, half business development bonanza—they’re a rare chance to meet and network with everyone in finance from CNBC’s Josh Brown to the head of financial services at Facebook to the heads of trading at every major brokerage.

To offer more clarity on who's competing for the prize of most innovative in each category, Benzinga is breaking out the finalists in each category and offering more information about what they do.

The finalists for the Best Use of AI or Machine Learning category are:

AppZen

CEO: Anant Kale

Description : AppZen provides an AI-powered SaaS solution for automating enterprise back office processes.

JD Finance

CEO: Richard Liu

Description : JD Finance began operating as an independent company in October 2013. JD Finance has 10 business arms covering corporate and consumer finance: supply chain finance, consumer finance, wealth management, payment, crowd-funding, insurance, securities, rural finance, financial technology and international business.

BondIT

CEO: Matthew Helderman

Description : BondIT is a data-driven algo-advisory solution that increases bond sales and enhances client interactions for fixed income investment managers and advisers. Its technology empowers wealth managers and advisers to implement fixed income strategies by enabling the construction and rebalancing of bond portfolios in seconds.

SmartBiz Loans

CEO: Evan Singer

Description : SmartBiz Loans is the No. 1 online marketplace for SBA loans helping small businesses across America apply for fast, low cost SBA loans through the company’s bank partners.

Clutch.AI

CEO: Dimitri Sirota

Description : Clutch.AI was born in late 2016, as an idea at Khosla Labs. Novopay, a fintech that grew out of Vinod Khosla’s startup incubator, is a digital wallet and Core Banking Solutions provider, with 50,000+ authorized outlets, $1 billlion in GTV, and 20 million+ transactions per year.

Neotic

CEO: Steve Williams

Description : Neotic offers AI solutions for automated trading. Traders can customize the use of AI for their traders, without writing any single line of code.

Clerk.ai

CEO: Kevin Bedell

Description : Clerk.ai is the freelancer's personal paperwork assistant. The company matches inbox receipts with bank statements in seconds at scale.

CityFALCON

CEO: Ruzbeh Bacha

Description : CityFALCON provides personalised financial news. Their proprietary technology creates a different news feed for every person. Imagine a financial news feed just like your feed on Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. Imagine the Spotify experience for financial news.

Bkper

CEO: Jacob van den Berg

Description : Bkper is the simplest way to work with finances and accounting on Google.

Endor Software

CEO: Stav Grinshpon

Description : Endor Softwar provides automated accurate predictions, fast, with no data science expertise required. Reinventing predictive analytics with proprietary Social Physics technology and massive machine power, Endor makes accurate predictions scalable and accessible to all.

DUNFORCE

CEO: Alban Sauvanet

Description : DUNFORCE is a software that predicts when an invoice will be paid and automates its collection.

EARP

Description : EARP is an agile software house solving complex business problems with high quality software systems. It builds strategic partnerships with customers in Poland, Germany and other European countries.

Quantxt Inc.

CEO: Matin Kalami

Description : Quantxt provides AI-assisted content analysis and curation to help industry research.

GiniMachine

CEO: Dmitry Dolgorukov

Description : GiniMachine is an AI-based credit scoring software that combines machine learning techniques with lender's data insights. The system automatically analyzes available borrower's data and builds unique credit scoring models fully customized to the certain business needs.

VantagePoint Software

CEO: Paul McGolpin

Description : VantagePoint forecasts stocks, futures, forex, and ETFs with a remarkable proven accuracy of up to 86 percent using AI.

YUKKA Lab AG

CEO: Andreas Pusch

Description : YUKKA Lab is a technology leader in the field of Augmented Language Intelligence and context-based text analysis in the European financial industry. Fact-Based actionable insights to make better-informed investment decisions.

Trade Ideas

CEO: Dan Mirkin

Description : Trade Ideas' innovation energy is focused on delivering better strategies to its subscribers. Trade Ideas’ AI develops tested strategies designed to yield actionable market intelligence for institutions, advisors and self-directed investors.

I Know First

CEO: Yaron Golgher

Description : I Know First specializes in investment selection using AI.