InsureTech Company Exdion Vouchafes Its Position As A Fintech Awards Finalist

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase those companies creating technology that is paving the way for the future of financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies that have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards.

In this feature we focus in on Exdion.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Exdion is a leading InsurTech Solutions provider and a full cycle Transformation Partner in the broker community space. With over 15 years of deep domain Property and Casualty expertise, and over 100+ years of cumulative experience, Exdion delivers path-breaking Insurtech products across the Policy Lifecycle. Our ready-to-deploy solutions bring in leading-edge Robotic Automation to renewals and Artificial Intelligence to policy checking, freeing up critical bandwidth to enable growth.

Exdion's smart Insurtech – Exdion POD, a cloud-enabled Cognitive Science based platform, addresses challenges and complexities involved in manual policy checking. Exdion POD automates the entire policy checking process, taking only a few seconds to run through a policy document. On an average, a CSR takes 40 minutes for an automatic renewal to hours for a marketed policy.

Who are your customers?

Our customers range from individual brokers/independent agents, small to mid-sized Managing General Agents (MGA’s) to Fortune 500 Insurance intermediaries.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

We are located in USA, UK and India.

Who are your investors, if any?

L S Ram (Founder and CEO): A passionate serial entrepreneur who has successfully built ventures in the past to deliver high value to customers and shareholders. An excellence enthusiast, he strives to research disruptive technologies and successfully adopt them in solutions for customers in the Insurance industry. Ram brings over 30+ years of experience, is a post-graduate in Computer Science and also a Chartered Accountant. He is also a Certified Information Systems Auditor from ISACA, USA as well as a Certified Associate of Insurance Services awarded by “The Institutes” (formerly AICPCU), USA.

Lohith Reddy (VP): Lohith is one of the founding members of Exdion. He has more than 20 years of experience working with technology companies for clients in various domains. Lohith currently leads Exdion’s multiple business units catering to P&C Insurance and US Healthcare. A Computer Science Graduate with a Diploma in Insurance, he is also a Level-1 LOMA certified and AIS & AINS certified by “The Institutes” (AICPCU), USA.

Dan Narayan (AVP-Sales & Marketing): Dan has over 15+ years of experience in Sales and Marketing across IT and ITES industries. An Engineer with a post-graduation in Operations from Symbiosis University, Dan is the first point of contact for Exdion’s clients. Dan works closely with the management team to define the organization’s business strategy and marketing efforts, and has successfully built Exdion’s market presence with its unique Insurtech products and solutions.

Sandeep Deva (AVP – Consulting & Delivery): With over 16+ years of experience, Sandy heads the service delivery along with client migrations and has successfully implemented a “Client Focus" discipline within the organization. Sandy is a Six Sigma Professional with a flair for the Insurance business. His core area of expertise lies in Project Management, Process Re-engineering, People Management and Business Continuity Management.

Who are your investors, if any?

We are a privately held organization.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Exdion is an emerging Revenue Cycle Management firm in the US healthcare industry, servicing healthcare providers, clinics/hospitals and billing companies.

To meet with the minds behind companies like Exdion and others testing the cutting edge of fintech, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.