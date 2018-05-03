Street Diligence Earns A Place In The Benzinga Fintech Awards With Its Contract Analysis Software

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the greatest advents in fintech from leaders and visionaries in the worlds of finance and technology. This year, we have executives, developers and innovators from the likes of Facebook, Amazon, IBM, JP Morgan, Zelle, TD Ameritrade, TradeStation, Fidelity, and so many more.

The BZ Awards is an oscar-like event to showcase those companies creating technology that is paving the way for the future of financial services and capital markets. In preparation for its biggest installment yet this May, we're profiling the companies that have moved to the final round of judging for the BZ Awards.

In this feature we focus in on Street Diligence.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Street Diligence’s software platform makes negotiating and analyzing dense legal and financial contracts much more effective. We provide unique analytics across many contracts and transactions to reveal what’s “market” and “off-market,” and delivering business executives intelligence during due diligence and negotiation. We also provide an enhanced view on contracts, which compiles a base contract and all subsequent amendments into one, master document with redline tracking of all changes over time. All of the data are verifiable and auditable to the source documents. We initially focused on fixed income securities and contracts that underpin bonds, bank loans and limited partnership agreements, and we are now expanding into additional verticals.

Who are your customers?

Our clients include many of the top-tier hedge funds, investment banks, lenders law firms, endowments and institutional investors, including over half of the top 20 hedge funds and over half of the bulge bracket investment banks.

How long have you been in business?

Street Diligence was founded in 2012 by a former hedge fund manager and is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in Boston.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

We are led by an experience senior management team with deep expertise in finance, technology and sales. Our founder, a former hedge fund manager, is a second time entrepreneur and a frequent speaker on capital markets and entrepreneurship.

Who are your investors, if any?

We were funded by a group of family offices and HNWs.

