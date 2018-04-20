iComply Looks To Define Compliance In The Age Of Digital Assets

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on iComply.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Matthew Unger, CEO and Founder: iComply Investor Services (as known as iComplyICO) is a RegTech platform for ICO/Token compliance that automates legal and assurance processes and enables compliant issuance and lawful secondary trading of regulated digital assets. iComplyICO is the world’s only offering for both primary and secondary trading compliance solutions for ICOs, differentiating itself from other related services by acting primarily as an information-tracking ecosystem. This “prefacto” compliance protocol can screen and restrict non-compliant transactions while enabling all ICO market stakeholders to collaborate in the compliant creation and maintenance of ICOs.

Who are your customers?

Unger: Small and medium-sized enterprises. Our first customer was a Canadian real-estate developer. For our next 200+ customers, 80% come from traditional companies in manufacturing, real estate, mining, and information services; 20% are high-speculation tech companies.

iComplyICO is also developing partnerships with hundreds of accountants, lawyers, regulators, compliance officers, assurance personnel, and ICO consultants worldwide.

How long have you been in business?

Unger: I came up with the concept for iComplyICO at an MIT FinTech course in early 2016; the company was founded September 11, 2017

Where are you located?

Unger: We are located in Vancouver, BC, Canada

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Unger: You can find profiles of all our team members (and advisors) on our website.

Who are your investors, if any?

Unger: Praveen Mandal, MIT Fellow, Conrad Whelan, original developer/founder of Uber.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Unger: We've been featured on Bloomberg Law, Forbes, BetaKit, CryptoInsider, Business in Vancouver, and a host of other publications.

Our 'Prefacto Compliance Protocol' is the world’s first and only offering for both primary and secondary trading compliance solutions for ICOs.

We released our alpha product in early February 2018, and our beta product is scheduled for release in Q2 of 2018.

To check out companies like iComply for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.