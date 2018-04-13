CressCap Looks To Deliver Institutional-Grade Investment Research To Every Investor

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on CressCap.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Luis Gomez, head of BD: We provide automated investment research and analytics on 6500+ securities all over the world, refreshed every single day. The problem we address is the need for more cost-effective, value-added, and efficient securities research.

Who are your customers?

Gomez: CressCap appeals to all segments of the professional asset and wealth management community, including hedge funds, long-only funds, pension funds, family offices, RIAs, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, etc.

How long have you been in business?

Gomez: The firm was founded in 2017.

Where are you located?

Gomez: Summit, NJ

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Gomez: Steven Cress (CEO) - 30 Years of experience as a leader in research, trading and portfolio management. Former CIO and Managing Partner for the Cress US Equity Fund. Former Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at Sunrise Brokers and Managing Director and Head of International Business Development at Northern Trust. He was also an ED and Head of the Quantitative, Global Risk Trading Desk at Morgan Stanley for 13 years.

David Horowitz (COO) - Over 20 years of experience building state of the art technology products and creating agile development teams. He has served as the VP of Product at two SaaS software firms, SiteCompli and TravelClick, and prior to that was a member of the Senior Leadership team at Dun & Bradstreet where he led Risk Management Solutions team for Global Risk and Analytics.

Who are your investors, if any?

Gomez: Our investors are the founder, employees, and external high net worth individuals.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Gomez: We are a Saas-based subscription service, not an asset manager or broker / dealer. We feel we have an innovative and disruptive business model that address a part of the industry that has been doing research the same way for decades. In an environment where institutional investors are pressed to adapt to a new regulatory environment (e.g. MiFID II) and reduce fees to stay competitive, the need for more efficient and less costly research alternatives is very compelling.

To check out companies like CressCap for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.