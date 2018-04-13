Part Robo Advisor, Part Personal Assistant: CLEO Wants To Put Money Management Back In Your Hands

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on CLEO Financial.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Kevin Grulich, CEO: We provide tool that allows non-programmers to create algorithmic trading systems in plain English.

Who are your customers?

Grulich: Retail and proprietary traders.

How long have you been in business?

Grulich: Our product is publicly available starting March 1st, 2018.

Where are you located?

Grulich: We are located in Prague, Czech Republic.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Grulich: I am a former trader of 7 years, I have MBA in Investment management and am now finishing a master’s degree in Corporate Finance.

Who are your investors, if any?

Grulich: Czech angel investors

To check out companies like CLEO for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.