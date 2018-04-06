Data And Tech Are Driving The Floow Toward Delivering Smarter And More Reliable Insurance

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on The Floow.

Benzinga: What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Aldo Monteforte, CEO and Founder: The Floow is a leading telematics provider delivering solutions to insurance companies, automotive manufacturers and fleet operators worldwide. Our capabilities comprise of excellence in data science, cutting-edge technology and the innovative use of social science to provide unique safety insights to the benefit of our clients and their customers.

Our solutions allow insurers to accurately predict risk and price policies as well as helping drivers to improve their behaviour behind the wheel by analysing and scoring journey data. These scores are fed back to them to show areas that can be improved helping drivers to focus on areas of their driving behaviour in order to make positive, long-term improvements.

Core to our proposition is the ability to allow our insurance clients to build their own IP on top of our own scoring platform. Combining behavioural and contextual insights, our scores are proven to deliver an improvement of at least 25 percent claims benefit across the book. But training those scores further against real claims data and driver demographics delivers three times the profitability per telematics customer versus our clients’ traditional policy types.

Our innovative use of the smartphone as a sensor for journey data collection and the inclusion of social sciences into our offering has allowed us to create a new solution, called FloowDrive which meets the needs of our clients and their customers by enabling highly engaging telematics propositions to be brought to market quickly, cost-effectively and efficiently.

Benzinga: Who are your customers?

Monteforte: We work with a number of insurance companies, auto manufacturers and fleet operators across five continents providing them with telematics solutions which allow them to predict the risk profile of their customers, price policies more accurately and design vehicles which service customer requirements based on the way drivers use their vehicles now.

Some of our clients include Direct Line Group, CSAA, Liberty South Africa, Fidelidade, Europcar and Renault-Nissan.

Benzinga: How long have you been in business?

Monteforte: The Floow was incorporated on 28th February 2012; this year we will have been in business for six years.

Benzinga: Where are you located?

Monteforte: Our head office is located in Sheffield, where we were incorporated, and we are based in our custom-built HQ which we officially opened in October 2017. We also have an office in Detroit where a growing team is operating with new and existing clients in the Northern American and Canadian markets.

We also have presence in mainland Europe and China helping our business develop further in these exciting markets.

Benzinga: Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Monteforte: The idea for The Floow came after I realized the positive effects telematics could have on mobility, to make it safer and smarter for everyone. It is a mission which still drives us today. We started The Floow in 2012 with the goal being to transform the telematics industry from the convergence of mobile technologies, large scale data mining and psychology applied to driver behaviour.

Our co-founder, Dr. Sam Chapman, is our CIO and he is responsible for science, data analysis, research and innovation. His focus is upon driving The Floow to develop cutting edge capabilities and new services for our clients. Prior to The Floow, Sam was working at the University of Sheffield where he also studied for BEng, MSc (res) and a PhD in Large Scale Information Integration. Sam is a respected name in this sector having published 38 papers on telematics, vehicular pollution and traffic management as well as regularly speaking at a number of high profile events on these topics.

Our CTO Paul Ridgway, who also co-founded The Floow with Sam and I, architected and implemented the majority of the company’s technology — both software and hardware, on all devices and platforms. His role has evolved as the company has grown and he is now our Chief Technology Officer overseeing the design, development, data science, QA and project management teams and working with clients such as Direct Line Group and AIG. When Paul and I met, he was studying for his Masters in Software Engineering at the University of Sheffield. He is an experienced software architect and developer. He spent the last 10 years working in the Computer Industry developing hardware and software solutions for a variety of clients, often leading development and managing the projects.

Another important part of our executive management team is our COO David James who is responsible for leading the operational growth of the company and for the timely and quality delivery of all facets of The Floow’s value proposition to our clients. Prior to The Floow, David worked for GE Capital for 22 years, firstly in the underwriting business, and then for the lending business. He was responsible for the development, delivery and compliance of all insurance products and services sold across GE Capital within an intermediary based business model.

Benzinga: Who are your investors, if any?

Monteforte: In March 2017, we were successful in receiving £13m in funding from Direct Line Group, Fosun and United Electronics Co. This funding allowed us to double the number of employees working for us and invest in areas such as marketing, sales, client development and data science.

