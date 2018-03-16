Benzinga is proud to introduce the Benzinga Women's Wealth Forum a space where women can learn how to empower themselves through financial technology and be inspired by the stories of powerful women in finance.

Ahead of the March 21 event, we’re highlighting the stories of some of the leading women in the financial services industry.

The first-ever Women's Wealth Forum will be held at State Room in Boston from 11 am-7 pm, and will give attendees the chance to hear from some of the most successful women in finance at various panels, some of whom will also be recognized at our recognition ceremony.

This includes women who have made outstanding achievements in company leadership and financial education like Jodi Fronczke, vice president of marketing at TradeStation.

Other speakers include representatives from J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), Fidelity Investments, TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NYSE: AMTD), tastytrade, Acorns, Stash Invest and more.

To get more information and buy a ticket to the Benzinga Women's Wealth Forum, go to benzingawomensforum.com If you have questions about the event, shoot an email over to events@benzinga.com