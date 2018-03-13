Blue Code Integrates Payments Into European Bank Mobile Apps

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Blue Code.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Christian Pirkner, CEO: Blue Code established a mobile payment scheme, based in Europe. Blue Code solves the challenges of a fast, secure and smart way of doing mobile payments. Existing, especially optical mobile payments solutions e.g. from the Asian continent show the speed, convenience and technical ability to use mobile, smartphone based payments solutions on a large scale. Blue Code is about to establish such a mobile payment scheme, already operating in Germany and Austria.

Who are your customers?

Our B2B customers are retail merchants on the one side, who provide our Blue Code services to their customers at the POS, vending machines and also within m- and e-commerce. Our second B2B customers are banks, who act as issuers to their customers to enable instant Blue Code payments directly from their bank accounts and prevent 3rd party non-financial institutions to step into their existing customer relationships. On the B2C side our customers are retail customers, who use the Blue Code and other Blue Code enabled smartphone apps to make those mobile payments.

How long have you been in business?

Blue Code started in 2014 in Austria.

Where are you located?

Blue Code International AG, the holding company is located in Switzerland.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Blue Code International AG is lead by leading experts in startups and payments.

Who are your investors, if any?

Private investors, ongoing negotiations with venture capital companies.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Blue Code is the only European mobile payment scheme, besides the existing American and Asian payment schemes, in general also the only existing European payment scheme.

To check out companies like Blue Code for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.