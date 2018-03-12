SwipeSum Forces Payments Providers To Compete For Business

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on SwipeSum.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Michael Seaman, CEO: SwipeSum.com finds businesses the best holistic credit card processing solution and the lowest rates, for their unique business setup. In the past merchants had no online platform to find providers that integrate into their business processes and have them compete on price. SwipeSum.com's technology creates a bidding war between providers that can integrate into a business's current ecosystem, giving them one provider at the most competitive rates available.

Who are your customers?

Any business or individual that accepts electronic payments. Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE: BUD), Husch Blackwell, Interiorscapes, Punk Case, Fox Digital.

How long have you been in business?

Since June 2016.

Where are you located?

St. Louis, Missouri.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Michael Seaman, CEO: Formerly with Worldpay the second largest merchant services provider globally, Michael was over integrated and referral partnerships for the West Coast.

Stephen Seaman, COO: Michael’s older brother with a long sales and management background.

Charlie Ellis, Co-Founder & Advisor to Tech: Currently Charlie operates a digital marketing and web development firm in Brooklyn, NY. His last tech start-up was acquired by Greatist.com in 2012.

David Tao, Co-Founder & Advisor to Marketing: David is a content creator with a long entrepreneurial past as well. He has written for Rolling Stone, Forbes, and several major publications. David is currently the co-founder at BarBend.com as well.

Jon Lopez, Director of Sales: Jon brings over 10 years of sales and sales management experience. Jon has worked in sales for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), Steelhouse, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU), and has been leading sales for SwipeSum for over a year.

Who are your investors, if any?

$300,000 from angel investments - currently raising $2.5 million seed round.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

"We're Here St. Louis" went viral on social media, check it out here.

To check out companies like SwipeSum for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.