MackeyRMS Manages Research For Hedge Funds Around The World

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on MackeyRMS.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Chris Mackey: My co-founders and I established Mackey Research Management Software (MackeyRMS) in 2011 when we recognized that existing research management software lacked the usability and mobility required by today's modern analyst. Trusted by funds around the globe with over $1 trillion in assets under management, and users across 30+ countries, we've revolutionized hedge funds' and asset management firms’ research, transaction and compliance operations.

Who are your customers?

Asset management firms, fund of funds and hedge funds.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

MackeyRMS was created by veterans of the hedge fund, enterprise software and cloud computing industries. I founded the company back in 2011 along with Hoony, Mackey's CTO, and Dan, our Chief Architect. One of our key differentiators is our team - we pride ourselves on the fact that from top to bottom, our team has extensive experience in the hedge fund and enterprise software industries. It's a key reason we are successful - we have an inside understanding of what our clients are looking for and what they need, because we have been on the other side.

How long have you been in business?

We founded our firm in 2011.

Where are you located?

We have offices in New York, Boston and London.

Who are your investors, if any?

We are proud to be 100 percent employee-owned.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We just came off a great year in 2017 with RMS clients now representing more than $1 trillion in AUM across 30+ countries. Investment professionals are increasingly demanding platforms that offer best-in-class mobility, automation and usability, and that's what we excel at.

