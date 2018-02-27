SDK.Finance Speeds Up Payments Product Deployment

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on SDK.Finance

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Alex Malyshev, CEO: SDK.finance is the Core Payment Platform wrapped into 290+ APIs. It enables payment providers, FinTech entrepreneurs & banks to launch payment or loyalty products five to 10 times faster comparing to the current industry standards, and decreasing 90 percent of CAPEX. In addition our clients get the full flexibility to customize and manage their own solution through our APIs. Multiple payment products can be built on SDK.finance platform - Payment Services, E-wallet, P2P Money Transfer, Currency Exchange and many others.

Who are your customers?

They are Entrepreneurs who aim to build the “2nd PayPal” or Digital Wallet or other Payment Services based on two non-banking types of licenses: Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and Payment service providers (PSP). More than 20 clients have capitalized on SDK.finance platform. We provide services to clients from a range of different countries including Singapore, Azerbaijan, Spain, Ukraine, Ghana, Ireland, UK, Canada, USA, etc.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2013.

Where are you located?

Our headquarter is located in Prague, Czech Republic. The team of developers is based in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Our CEO Alex Malyshev has 15+ of experience in management and marketing as well as deeply involved in Fintech for five years.

CTO Pavlo Sidelov has been in IT for 15 years and 10 years in digital payments and FinTech.

Who are your investors, if any?

We backed by a pre-seed angel funding & founders’ savings.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Since the foundation in 2013 our company has grown from three to 20 people, we have made five releases of our product and won 30 clients (with five new projects currently under development). SDK.finance has recently outsripped a veteran of payments Visa in terms of API endpoints. You can find more details in our latest press release.

