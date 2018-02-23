Questis Is A Wellness Solution To A Personal Financial Health Crisis

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Questis.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Nicole Fletcher, director of marketing: Questis is a financial wellness technology (finwelltech) company. We give financial service providers, specifically retirement plan consultants, comprehensive financial wellness programs powered by configurable, scalable, secure software. We design these programs based on our partners and their customers' existing processes, goals, and resources. This way, we can easily deliver personalized financial wellness programs that are transparent and inspire real change.

We are unique in that we are addressing the personal financial health epidemic at the core of the problem: transparency. By building infrastructure that allows for holistic views of personal financial health to even be possible, we, with our partners, can put programs and technology in place that make tangible progress a reality.

Who are your customers?

We focus on retirement plan consultancies large and small, but also solve problems for and have customers in large accounting firms, benefits administrators, HR technology companies, and beyond. A few of our customers include Trustmark, MainStreet Financial, and Francis Investment Counsel, in addition to one of the nation’s top 15 rpc’s and one of the big four accounting firms.

How long have you been in business?

We started as an RIA back in the early 2000s but have been predominantly a technology company since 2013.

Where are you located?

We are headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina with offices in New York, Chicago, and San Diego.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Steve Wilbourne is the founder and CEO of Questis and leads the strategic direction for the company. He comes from the retirement advisor space and was a practicing RIA for 20 years before realizing a need for a change in the way Americas experience their money. He is a passionate entrepreneur and started Questis with a vision to build a better investment experience, to think differently, and to constantly challenge the status quo. His goal ultimately is that through technology, Questis can democratize access to financial guidance and to power positive financial outcomes for everyone.

John Tabb is the cofounder and Chief Product Officer for Questis. A former financial advisor and Certified Financial Planner, John leads the product vision with the user and advisor in mind. Early on, he knew there had to be a better way to help people with their finances - and as former financial professionals, who better to solve problems that plagued them, than them. John is creative, technical, systematic, and meticulous when it comes to user experience, friction removal, and scalability. In 5 years he hopes that every major financial wellness program in market is powered by Questis, and he knows we’re well on our way to making that dream a reality.

Anthony Del Porto is the Chief Operating Officer for Questis. An engineer by trade and an entrepreneur at heart, Anthony uses his extensive skill set and varied background to align Questis’ operations from the inside out. From day to day processes and ops, through business goal focus and execution plan alignment, Anthony is hyper focused on efficiency and leads the Questis team to max productivity and measurable progress daily. He believes in a world where people grow up with access to the experience we’re building at Questis. Financial education and planning should be introduced early and he’s excited about bringing a simple, effective experience to the masses in the near future.

Who are your investors, if any?

GoodGrowth and CapA are two of our early investors, among other private angels.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We’ve welcomed 80,000 eligible users to the platform as of the first month of 2018 and expect to well surpass 100,000 eligible users in Q2. People are in need of a change - a way to understand and act on their finances that is as simple as buying on Amazon and in line with their unique life plans and goals. Questis and our trusted partners have reimagined how people experience their finances, and in doing so, will redefine what financial benefits in the workplace look like.

To check out companies like Questis for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.