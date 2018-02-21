Trumid Wants To Make The Trading Experience 'Beautifully Simple'

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Trumid.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Mike Sobel, president: Trumid is a financial technology company bringing trading efficiency and market intelligence to credit professionals. Our goal is to improve all aspects of the trading experience via the use of data, technology, and beautifully simple products.

The Market Center, our electronic trading platform for corporate bonds, provides direct access to anonymous liquidity. By leveraging the network effect and data science, we empower all credit market participants to make more informed decisions. In a business where success is powered by the network effect, Trumid has the largest and most diverse network, with over 375 onboarded institutions trading over $17 billion on the platform.

The liquidity needs of the credit market have grown significantly since the financial crisis. Recent regulatory requirements and market conditions call for evolution in both market structure and business models. Market participants on both the sell-side and buy-side are eager to explore alternative ways to trade corporate bonds, including execution platforms that are enabled and enhanced by technology. Trumid has established itself as a leader in the electronic trading of round-lot corporate bonds, as well as an innovator in the development of market intelligence tools that can help market participants get more trade done.

Who are your customers?

Our primary users are trading institutions from both the buy and sell sides, including banks, broker-dealers and 20 of the top 25 managers in terms of assets under management. We currently have over 375 institutions onboarded and trading.

How long have you been in business?

Trumid was founded in 2014, and we launched the Market Center, our electronic trading platform, in early 2016.

Where are you located?

We are headquartered in New York.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

All of our executives are former traders who came together to create a platform and technologies that would provide the tools they know traders today need.

Ronnie Mateo, CEO and Founder, has 20 years of experience in the credit market. Prior to Trumid, he started and ran the credit group of inter-dealer broker Trinity Brokers. He was an MD at Salomon Brothers/Citibank for 12 years where he traded corporate bonds and CDS, Emerging Markets, and CDX indices.

Mike Sobel, President, has 15 years of experience in the credit market. Mike is one of the original members of Trumid's team, serving as a member of Management and the Client Team since the company's founding. Prior to Trumid, Mike traded high yield bonds and CDS at Lehman Brothers and then Barclays. At Barclays, he was a Managing Director and head of high yield bond trading.

Josh Hershman, COO, has 18 years of experience in the credit market. Josh came to Trumid from Barclays where he was head of IG CDS trading and then head of US credit at the non-core bank. He previously held senior credit trading roles at Goldman Sachs and Merrill Lynch.

Amar Kuchinad, Chief Strategy Officer, has over 20 years of experience in financial markets. Amar served as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Division of Trading and Markets at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prior to that, he was responsible for a number of equity option, emerging market, and credit trading businesses at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse.

Jason Quinn, Head of Product Development, has 16 years of experience in the financial markets Before joining Trumid, Jason spent three years as a PM at Millennium and Caxton. Prior to that Jason was a trader at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, where he was an MD and head of investment grade trading.

Who are your investors, if any?

Investors include Thiel Capital, Soros, Shumway Capital, Deutsche Boerse and Creditease

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

The needs of credit traders are constantly evolving, and the tools and methods that have been sufficient until recently are no longer as effective or profitable as they once were. Trumid was created with the goal of providing rapid liquidity to traders, but more than that, we are actively developing new tools and systems which are proving invaluable to traders. As former traders, we know how valuable time, ease of use and screen space are, and when we design new products (like the Likelihood to Trade score, Bond Stream, and our continuous bond pricing model, the Fair Value Model Price) we work to ensure that aside from just providing value, they are simple to operate. We know that traders don’t have the time to learn complicated new systems, so we aim to provide maximum benefit for them with minimum effort, and that has guided us as we develop and design new products.

