SaleMove Supercharges Website Chat Customer Engagement

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on SaleMove.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Jeffrey Mack, director of marketing: SaleMove is bringing the in-person customer experience online. Our award-winning technology has allowed companies to provide a more personalized, higher-touch customer experience that has shown improved results across sales and support. With almost all business increasingly moving online, we felt it was important to bring the positive qualities of face-to-face business interactions online as well.

SaleMove provides a true omnichannel engagement platform that provides a seamless, secure and scalable experience for both companies and their customers. Using only a single line of code, SaleMove enable companies to identify high-value website visitors and communicate with them through chat, video, or audio, and provide personalized guidance through Live Observation and best-in-class CoBrowsing.

Who are your customers?

Enterprise financial services companies, primarily insurance, banking, and wealth management. Some of our most notable customers are Deutsche Bank, Mapfre, Protective, and more.

How long have you been in business?

Founded in 2012. We're coming up on our six-year anniversary.

Where are you located?

Founded and headquartered in NYC but have an office in Tartu, Estonia.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Dan Michaeli is the CEO and Co-Founder of SaleMove, where he is responsible for recruiting, sales and marketing. Prior to SaleMove, he served as a consultant working with several top enterprises on customer and technology strategy.

Justin DiPietro is the COO and Co-Founder of SaleMove, where he is responsible for product strategy and direction and day to day operations. Prior to SaleMove, he worked alongside Dan serving as a consultant working with top enterprises on customer and technology strategy.

Carlos Paniagua is the CTO and Co-Founder of SaleMove, where he is the architect for all customer engagement solutions, manages the engineering team, and runs our Estonia office. Prior to SaleMove, he worked for ACS Xerox as a product leader where he managed and coordinated an international team of developers.

Who are your investors, if any?

Tola Capital and Wildcat Capital

To check out companies like SaleMove for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards May 15-16 in New York.