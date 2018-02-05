Sycamore Moves The Back Office Onto The Salesforce Cloud

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Sycamore.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Mike Overdorf, President: Sycamore Company is a back-office technology platform for broker-dealers and RIAs.

The industry we operate in is largely known to be resistant to change and advancements in technology – for far too long companies have accepted outdated and disparate back-office platforms that slow them down and hinder their ability to reach their full potential.

Our software helps streamline back-office processes through a modern, fully integrated solution that is 100 percent hosted on salesforce.com, inc (NYSE: CRM). While in the past professionals had to use different platforms for different needs, now customers can manage all their primary business functions – commission reporting, compliance review and client/advisor management on one cloud-based platform.

Who are your customers?

Broker-dealers and independent RIAs.

How long have you been in business?

Since 2009.

Where are you located?

Our headquarters is in Buffalo, but we have team members on the ground in numerous locations on the East Coast as well as offshore teams.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

I founded the company back in 2009 and have over 30 years’ experience selling financial services software. While our technology is our strong selling point, it’s also our team’s extensive industry experience in the space.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

This is a cliché but we think of ourselves as the industry’s best kept secret – we hear time and time again from our clients that they wish they found out about us sooner. We operate on the ‘90/10’ rule in that our platform is established and 90% ready to go for clients, but the other 10%, and where we are unique, is that our software is customizable so we can make sure to cater to our clients’ individual needs.