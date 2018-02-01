The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on VantagePoint.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Jen Aquilino, communications specialist: Our company has developed a very unique and proprietary trading software that uses artificial intelligence and neural networks to predict the stock market. The stock market is nearly impossible to predict. However, our software, VantagePoint, actually allows traders to see market trends before they happen...up to three days in advance… with up to 86 percent accuracy. There is nothing else like it out there.

Who are your customers?

Active, self-directed traders and investors. Our customers come from a wide variety of backgrounds and trading styles from all over the world. All with the same goal, to make more profitable trades.

How long have you been in business?

Our company, Market Technologies was founded in 1979, so we have been in business now for 39 years. In 2019 we will be celebrating our 40-year anniversary.

Where are you located?

We are located in Wesley Chapel, FL.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Our founder and CEO, Mr. Louis Mendelsohn is a world-renowned pioneer in the application of personal computers to technical analysis and the global financial markets and is the developer of VantagePoint trading software.

Who are your investors, if any?

None.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

We have been using artificial intelligence for decades, and over the years have never once halted our research and development efforts to continuously make improvements to our software, as our top concern is satisfying our customers and adapting with the ever changing global stock market.

To check out companies like VantagePoint for yourself, grab a ticket to the Benzinga Global Fintech Awards in NYC May 15-16.

Photo courtesy VantagePoint