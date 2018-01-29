Quantiacs Is A Crowdsourced Solution To The Quant Talent Drought

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Quantiacs.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

There are millions of technical professionals in the world with the skills to develop quality trading algorithms. The reality is that more than 99 percent of them will never see the inside of an investment fund. Meanwhile there are millions of investors who would love to access high-quality quantitative investment strategies but don't have the expertise, time or resources to build out a quant investment strategy on their own or work with a large quant fund.

Quantiacs has solved this problem by building an investment platform that allows freelance quants anywhere in the world to license their quantitative programs to institutional investors while receiving 10 percent of the net profits their algorithms actually generate for investors. The platform provides investors access to the world’s largest selection of quantitative trading algorithms where they can build custom portfolios of algorithms to best complement their objectives. Our team of professional quantitative developers and managers thoroughly review every algorithm on our marketplace and forward-tests them for a minimum of 6-months to ensure their robustness. We handle the entire trading operation, provide risk management, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are both institutional investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals as well as the quantitative developers building strategies on our platform.

How long have you been in business?

We were founded in 2014 and have been live and operational for three years.

Where are you located?

The heart of Silicon Valley: Mountain View, California.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Our Management Team Includes:

Martin Froehler | CEO

With over nine years experience in the hedge fund industry, Martin is a Veteran in quantitative finance in the futures markets and formerly lead Quantitative research for a global institutional fund in Zurich. Martin’s success in algo trading sparked the concept of a marketplace for algorithms.

Eric Hamer| CTO

Eric is a serial entrepreneur with degrees in both Physics and Computer Science. Eric formerly founded NetInformer and Pioneered Keynote Systems’ Transactive technologies for internet monitoring. Eric brings several decades of technology and programming experience to Quantiacs.

Alex Foster | Operations & Bus. Dev.

With over a decade of BD, futures trading, and growth marketing experience in orgs including Google and The WSJ, Alex has led growth strategy for several seed-stage startups. He founded Stack Health and the quant fund Delta Macro. He was formerly Director of Plug and Play’s Startup Accelerator.

Who are your investors, if any?

While most of our investors are 'Algorithm' investors, we are backed by Equity Investment from Baha Holdings (Superfund) and are a Start-X company.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Quantiacs offers free and open source software and access to over 27 years of financial data to our Quants. We have more than 10,000 independent quantitative researchers on our platform who have contributed over 5,000 algorithms currently available on our platform!