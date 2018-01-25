ExitMap Is An Entrepreneur's Fintech Guide To Selling A Business

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on ExitMap.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

John Dini, founder/president: Business owners are notoriously reluctant to discuss exit planning. The ExitMap® provides advisors a comprehensive system of marketing enhancements surrounding a free online Assessment. The ExitMap® takes 15 minutes for a prospect to complete, and examines 4 critical areas affecting the value and transferability of the company (operations, planning, finance and revenue/profit.) Advisors can take a free Test Drive at www.exitmap.com.

Clients and their advisors receive a 12-page summary report. Since the Assessment reports are free and unlimited, advisors can use them in group presentations, or feature it as a link in their email communications. Advisors can qualify a prospect from the summary Assessment report, then purchase a pair of 40-page reports for debriefing. The reports and online video training are designed to highlight each advisor’s specific skills, and show the value of their services to a client. Advisor reports are available on a pay-per-use basis, or by subscription in a customized website branded for the advisor.

Marketing enhancements include the branded sites, an exit planning blog feed www.awakeat2oclock.com, email signature widgets, and a lead-generation site of free planning tools at www.YourExitMap.com. There is also a full-color book Your Exit Map: Navigating the Boomer Bust, specifically written for advisors to give to clients. It explains why competing in the surge of Boomer business sales requires professional planning, and directs prospects to the Your Exit Map site. (All Assessments taken at the lead generation site are forwarded to the nearest ExitMap® Affiliate.)

Who are your customers?

Advisors to Baby Boomer business owners who include exit planning in their practices. Our Affiliates encompass CPAs, financial planners, estate planning attorneys and consultants. (See map at www.yourexitmap.com)

How long have you been in business?

Twenty five years as consultants to business owners, ten as exit planners. The ExitMap® was published as an Assessment in 2014, and completed as a comprehensive system (release 3.0) in March of 2017.

Where are you located?

San Antonio, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

John F. Dini in San Antonio is the founder and creator of the system. Christi Brendlinger in Dayton, Ohio is our lead programmer, and Beth Sorenson (San Antonio) is our graphic designer and video producer.

Who are your investors, if any?

Developed with cash flow from our consulting and peer advisory group practice.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

Clearly, we are a very small company with a passion for helping owner-managed businesses. I’ve been speaking around the country and writing articles about the Boomer Bust since 2007. Our current Affiliates are early adopters in exit planning as a specialty, but our vision is to provide a process for anyone who works with SMB owners to introducing this vital conversation.

After all, selling a business, whether to a third-party, family or employees, is only the most important financial transaction of an owner’s life!