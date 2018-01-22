AQMetrics Sends Compliance Tech To The Cloud

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on AQMetrics.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Lorraine Toland, business development: AQMetrics enables simple, reliable and cost effective risk management and regulatory compliance through the use of technology. Our cloud platform uses smart technology to integrate risk and regulatory solutions, allowing our clients stay compliant with existing and emerging regulations.

Who are your customers?

AQMetrics customers include Asset Managers, Investment Managers, Banks, Fund Administrators and Broker/Dealers.

How long have you been in business?

AQMetrics was founded in 2012 by a blended team of professionals with deep experience in delivering regulatory risk and compliance solutions. Recognizing that the accepted methods of managing risk and compliance were slow, outmoded and inefficient, we drew upon our deep backgrounds in technology, law and financial services to build a comprehensive and efficient platform that meets the regulatory and compliance demands companies face today.

Where are you located?

The AQMetrics headquarters in Ireland provides a centre of excellence for research, engineering, product management and customer success. In June 2016, AQMetrics opened its sales headquarters in New York to provide sales and marketing support in the U.S. market. A UK sales office was opened in London in 2017 to meet the demand from investment managers in the UK market.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Geradline Gibson founder and CEO of AQMetrics, RegTech backed by Frontline Ventures, Bluff Point Associates and Enterprise Ireland.

Who are your investors, if any?

As above.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

AQMetrics software consists of an automated risk register, regulatory rules engine and regulatory reporting hub. As we service a number of tier one organisations - it has full RBAC (Role Based Access Control), configurable BOM (Business Operating Model) workflows and audit trail. Further, we have invested significantly in Information Security and in light of our own regulated entity status and GDPR, we became ISO27001 certified in early 2017. AQMetrics have a turnkey product offering coupled with a detailed ISMS (Information Security Management System) which is ultimately delivered to all customers on our platform.