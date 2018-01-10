Trunomi Takes The Headaches Out Of Data Privacy Compliance

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Trunomi.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Stuart Lacey, CEO: Trunomi unlocks the power of customer data using consent and data rights. Trunomi provides customer consent and data rights management technology which enables businesses to request, receive, capture and prove the legal basis for holding, using and sharing customer data. We enable businesses to comply with global data privacy laws including the EU GDPR & ePrivacy Regulation, automate compliance and replace inefficient and costly legacy approaches. For the end user we provide control and transparency over how their personal data is used, empowering them to share more data. Our platform is an enabler of the evolving personal information economy and we provide a suite of key technologies for a more flexible, transparent, empowered and customer-driven world.

Our solution is unique as we are turning regulation from a burden into a competitive advantage - harnessing our innovative technologies to prove accountability in data use and access personalized, relevant, permissioned data sets from customers, in real time, to enhance the customer relationship and increase revenue.

Who are your customers?

Any organization processing (collecting, storing, sharing) personal data of their customers - for now with a particular focus on companies who have customers based in the European Union, although 17 of the G20 nations already have similar data privacy laws or commitments to bring them to market soon. We work with large multinational financial institutions to SME across all markets. In particular we have seen huge interest from Marketers who (under EU GDPR) need to ensure they have the correct consent in place to contact their customer base.

How long have you been in business?

Trunomi launched in May 2013 and now maintains offices in London, Bermuda and Silicon Valley. Since then we have filed six patents for our technology and partnered with Global financial services technology provider FIS, to leverage expert consultancy, integration support and distribution networks to bring our GDPR consent and data rights management solution to market.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

STUART LACEY - Founder and CEO is an Investor and entrepreneur with over 20 years of leadership experience in global financial and technology markets, with a keen eye for growing successful teams and developing highly innovative solutions and technology platforms. A multiple award-winning Member of the Young Presidents Organization; the Young Entrepreneur’s Council and The Institute of Directors; as well as a graduate of McGill University and the inventor of a number of industry defining patents. Stuart was named by Bank Innovation as a 2015 Innovator to Watch – one of 44 Executives ‘Shaping the Future of Banking’ and is a TEDx Speaker on The Future of Your Personal Data – Privacy vs Monetization

KARTIK VENKATESH - Chief Architect, Kartik is a multi-stack architect. He has been architecting and building web scale, secure, distributed systems and data solutions for 9+ years. Before Trunomi, Kartik was the Chief Architect for DLA, leading development of a Netflix competitor OTT solution for Latin America, featuring advanced machine learning and big data techniques. Prior to that Kartik led development and technology for several large scale products spanning multiple industries, including Gates Foundation, Starbucks, RedBull, Fox, AT&T and Sony. Kartik started his career at Microsoft straight out of high school, after being discovered for his programming aptitude.= Microsoft sponsored his education at University of Washington, where he completed a B.S. in Computer Sciences.

ADRIAN STURLEY - VP of Customer Development & Partnerships, UK MD Adrian leads Business Development and Partner Management for Trunomi. Adrian has more than 20 years of global experience in financial services and prior to joining Trunomi held executive positions at large financial solutions providers, including FIS, delivering large banking projects, developing business and product strategies, supporting business development and managing operations.

SALLY-ANNE BARON Chief Financial Officer, Sally-Anne started her career at Morgan Stanley. She later became a founding director, and then CFO, of an investment manager specializing in real asset investments, helping to grow the investment from seed to $400m in the post financial crisis environment. In all of her prior roles Sally-Anne encountered many of the issues Trunomi is solving. She is a graduate (Hons) of Business from Manchester Metropolitan University and a Maitrise in Commerce Exterieur from L’IUP Clermont-Ferrand, France and a Chartered Management Accountant. In 2017 she was named to the Innovate Finance Top 100 Women in Fintech Powerlist.

Who are your investors, if any?

We have raised over $12 million in Venture Capital funding from three seed rounds (investors include: Saturn Ventures, Fintonia ,SenaHill, WorldQuant, Fenway Summer, Persistent Ventures, Allectus and Chromo Ventures)

