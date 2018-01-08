Trade Ideas Helps 'Wall Street Outsiders' Generate Alpha

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Trade Ideas.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Sean McLaughlin, sales and training lead: Trade Ideas solves the disadvantage “wall street outsiders” have in generating alpha. By leveraging big data and parsing terabytes of data in real-time, applying machine learning technology to identify statistical edges, and by offering suggested risk management levels for new trades, the playing field is being leveled and democratized for all market participants, not just Wall Street’s biggest and most favored clients. We calls this ‘Actionable Intelligence’.

Who are your customers?

Active professional and retail traders and investors of all time frames, RIAs, Wealth Managers, Hedge Funds.

How long have you been in business?

15 years, since 2002.

Where are you located?

HQ Encinitas, CA; but a distributed network of remote employees throughout the United States & Canada. Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Dan Mirkin, CEO, Co-Founder -- amateur comedian

David Aferiat, Co-Founder, Managing Partner -- aspiring sommelier

Who are your investors, if any?

Self Funded, organic growth.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

As CEO Dan Mirkin likes to say: “We’re taking over.” Trade Ideas software and Artificial Intelligence will become as essential to active traders’ desks as a Bloomberg terminal is to a Wall Street dealing desk. Cryptocurrencies and futures will also be coming soon.

