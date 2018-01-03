Market Overview

Vetr Downgrades Disney
Spencer White , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2018 5:29pm   Comments
The Vetr crowd downgraded Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from 3.5 stars to 3 stars.

The crowd rates Disney a Hold with a price target of $113.39. Wall Street analysts price the stock's value at $116.76.

Twitter shares were up slightly Wednesday after the close at $112.28.

