EquityStat Brings Portfolio Management To The Cloud

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on EquityStat.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Karl Swierenga, founder: EquityStat is an online investment portfolio manager. It allows investors to track and manage their stocks, mutual funds and ETFs, online in the cloud. Many investors own a combination of stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs.

To get a complete financial picture of these holdings, an investor will have to login to their mutual fund, brokerage and retirement accounts. EquityStat provides a location where all of these investments are in one place so the investor does not have to login to multiple websites to get a complete financial picture of their holdings. In addition EquityStat provides numerous financial metrics so the investor can know how well or poorly their investments are performing.

Who are your customers?

Our customers are individual investors who own mutual funds, stocks, bonds and ETFs.

How long have you been in business?

Three years.

Where are you located?

Dallas, Texas.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Karl Swierenga is the founder. Karl has over 20 years experience in founding and running consumer software companies.

Who are your investors, if any?

EquityStat is self-funded.

Is there anything else Benzinga should know about your company?

In 2017 EquityStat had immense growth and popularity. We continue to add new features such as portfolio analysis, printing, tracking of cash and an improved mobile user interface.