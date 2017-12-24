Modo Creates A Payments Data Highway Between The World's Largest Financial Institutions

The Benzinga Global Fintech Awards are a yearly showcase of the best and brightest in fintech. In preparation for its biggest installment yet in May 2018, we're profiling the companies competing for the BZ Awards.

Our next feature is on Modo.

What does your company do? What unique problem does it solve?

Bruce Parker, Modo CEO: Modo creates interoperability in the payments industry by conducting the exchange of data between systems via our translation utility service. Modo allows clients to bring together capabilities from around the payments and commerce industry by directly solving for interoperability between different payment systems.

We're doing this for some of the biggest names in the payments game: Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY), FIS, Klarna, and Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE: ADS), and are proud to say that list is growing.

Who are your customers?

Banks, networks, payments providers and their partners.

How long have you been in business?

The Modo doors opened on July 15, 2010, but we were solving a different payments problem at that time. Throughout the years, we realized what the market was lacking and are now focused solely on delivering interoperability for our clients.

Where are you located?

Our HQ is in Dallas, Texas, but we have an office in San Francisco, California and remote employees all over the world.

Who is your company's leadership? What kind of experience do they have?

Bruce Parker, Founder & CEO; A strategist and visionary at some of the largest payments companies in the world before deciding to found Modo in 2010. Matthew Leavenworth, CPO; Formerly the Head of Strategy and Innovation for Global Transaction Services at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and an Amazon.com alumnus. Brian Billingsley, CRO; Formerly the CEO of Klarna North America.

Who are your investors, if any?

We have a mix of angel and strategic investors.